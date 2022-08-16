Carlisle Borough accepting submissions for outside agency funding

Carlisle Borough on Tuesday announced its is considering funding requests from organizations as part of the borough's annual budget process.

The borough has begun accepting submissions for 2023 from organizations looking to improve Carlisle, and all submissions must be received by Sept. 30. For the fiscal year 2023, the borough is tentatively proposing $10,000 in funds, with a funding limit of $2,500 to one organization.

Those who apply must demonstrate the funds will be used for one or more of four areas: community beautification, social programs, support of community activities and education.

Those interested in applying to should send their submission to Borough of Carlisle, Assistant Borough Manager, Attn: Grant Guideline Request, 53 W. South St., Carlisle, PA 17013.

Applicants will be required to attend an Oct. 5 workshop meeting to present their submission, and once approved, the borough will notify recipients. A copy of the application is on the borough's website at www.carlislepa.org, and applicants may also request a copy and guidelines by emailing Joyce Stone at jstone@carlislepa.org or calling 717-240-6920.