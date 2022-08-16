 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carlisle Borough accepting submissions for outside agency funding

  • 0
Carlisle Borough Building

The Borough Hall is located at 53 W South St. in Carlisle.

 Maddie Seiler

Carlisle Borough on Tuesday announced its is considering funding requests from organizations as part of the borough's annual budget process.

The borough has begun accepting submissions for 2023 from organizations looking to improve Carlisle, and all submissions must be received by Sept. 30. For the fiscal year 2023, the borough is tentatively proposing $10,000 in funds, with a funding limit of $2,500 to one organization.

Those who apply must demonstrate the funds will be used for one or more of four areas: community beautification, social programs, support of community activities and education.

Those interested in applying to should send their submission to Borough of Carlisle, Assistant Borough Manager, Attn: Grant Guideline Request, 53 W. South St., Carlisle, PA 17013.

Applicants will be required to attend an Oct. 5 workshop meeting to present their submission, and once approved, the borough will notify recipients. A copy of the application is on the borough's website at www.carlislepa.org, and applicants may also request a copy and guidelines by emailing Joyce Stone at jstone@carlislepa.org or calling 717-240-6920.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Squirrels are 'splooting' to beat the heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News