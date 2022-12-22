Carlisle blanket project covers U.S. Capitol lawn, warms unstably housed

Carlisle residents might recall Dec. 21 of last year when 219 blankets were spread outside First Evangelical Lutheran Church at the corner of Bedford Street and East High Street.

Wednesday marked this year's winter solstice and there were no blankets to be found outdoors - in Carlisle that is.

Instead the Charles Bruce Foundation, a Carlisle nonprofit dedicated to supporting writers, artists and musicians, hit the road with its Homeless Memorial Blanket Project, taking it all the way to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

Wednesday night, the longest night of the year, an array of 1,179 handmade blankets from all over the country covered the space to draw attention to the unstably housed and those who die that way. The number shattered the foundation's goal of 500 blankets.

"None of us on the ground here have the power to end homelessness, so we put the blankets in front of the building that can, hoping that we could not only make blankets for people in need, but also create a massive art installation that might get their attention," Charles Bruce Foundation Board Member Pat LaMarche said.

The art installation carried messages for a variety of people, from politicians to passersby.

"The message to Washington is in the wealthiest nation on Earth, homelessness shouldn't exist," LaMarche said. "And the message to people experiencing homelessness was, here's a blanket we love you."

She said volunteers handed out flyers and posters to individuals as they walked by and saw the display.

"We engaged hundreds and hundreds of people that came out to the Capitol for other reasons that didn't even know we were gonna be there," LaMarche said. "So that was the idea, right? The whole plan was to amplify the conversation a little louder and maybe have a conversation that happens at more households."

Once removed from the U.S. Capitol's lawn, LaMarche said the blankets, which came from 47 states and the District of Columbia, were donated to those in need.

LaMarche said about half of the blankets were dropped off at agencies around Washington, D.C., for distribution to those experiencing homelessness and other blankets were returned to the states who sent them to be donated there.

"The best thing you can do for people once you've said, 'Hey, look how horrible this is, look at the suffering in our community,' the best thing you do is say, 'Here's a way to help,' because people don't just want to know about suffering, they want to stop it," she said.

Every single blanket on display Wednesday night was made by hand.

"We had people experiencing homelessness made us blankets for other people," LaMarche said.

The Charles Bruce Foundation was approached with blankets people had purchased, but these were donated to local shelters separately from the Homeless Memorial Blanket Project. LaMarche explained that a point of the donation was to give something that volunteers had donated hours to create.

She believes the project was a "success on every level," from good weather at the event to Charles Bruce Foundation's board interaction to the hundreds of volunteer hours and behind the scenes work that went on since February to make the project happen.

While LaMarche said she's heard from a lot of people who are interested in doing the Homeless Memorial Blanket Project in the future, she's not yet sure what that would look like, and mentioned the possibility of blanket displays at all 50 state capitols.

"I'll do it again if I can do it on the summer solstice," she joked.