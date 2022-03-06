Carlisle begins to experience relief following months-long postal delays

In the past several months, Carlisle area residents have dealt with ongoing postal delays, and they haven't been alone.

However, the end to the problem could be in sight.

Residents of Carlisle, Lemoyne, Mechanicsburg and Harrisburg reached out to The Sentinel of the past couple months with similar experiences of inconsistent mail delivery, some receiving mail as infrequently as once a week.

Steve Darr of Carlisle said in January he was worried about paying his bills. For him though, the issue wasn't the payment itself, it was receiving the bills in time to pay them.

"We’d be lucky if we’d get it once a week and that goes back until at least Thanksgiving, maybe a little further," Darr said recently.

Darr said he and his wife don't pay their bills online, so they never knew when to expect them in the mail. He said he began taking bills directly to the post office but that he "shouldn't have to do that."

"Some people around here get their mail and some people don’t," Carlisle resident Michelle Smith said in February. "It’s hit or miss."

Eric Brown of Carlisle said last month that his mail "varies day to day" but has arrived up to seven days later in the past.

And several Carlisle business owners discussed their issues with postal delays in November and December.

Underlying causes

The causes of the prolonged delays can be traced back to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kim Miller, president of the American Postal Workers Union region in Harrisburg. Miller said she represents the clerks and custodians of the Carlisle office while the National Association of Letter Carriers represents postal carriers.

"They are supposed to deliver every day of the week, [but] I know that we’ve had some issues because of COVID-19 in that Carlisle office,” Miller said.

She said the Carlisle Post Office was hit with the pandemic just like any other business.

"I think January and February we saw the increase from the holiday family gatherings, so that was extremely hard and difficult on many post offices," Miller said. "... I understand that in November and December the Carlisle post office was hit, and they had a lot of carriers out and they were short-staffed."

Mark Lawrence, strategic communications specialist for the U.S. Postal Service, said COVID-19 presented "unprecedented challenges" that could affect employee availability.

"We thank our customers for their understanding and continued support," he said. "As we move past these short term availability issues, we will continue to use all of the tools at our disposal to assure that our Carlisle customers get the kind of first-class service that they’ve come to expect."

Solutions

The postal system has been working on solutions.

"About a dozen new carriers hired weeks ago completed their required training and have started delivering mail," Lawrence said. "We currently have additional employees in training."

The U.S. Postal Service also hosted seven job fairs during the month of February at post offices in the area, including the one in Carlisle. Lawrence said in a news release that the postal service is trying to build a more "stable and empowered workforce."

"Our employees are our greatest asset and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support," the release said.

Miller said communication, especially about specific options the public has, is key.

“We can enhance our communication and let the public know about how to track their parcel and how to do informed delivery,” she said.

She also said customers have the ability to track their packages via a tracking number. This allows them to be aware of where the item is and when it will arrive.

“Informed delivery is something that you can sign up for on usps.com," Miller said. "It’s free and ... it allows you to view images of the mail that’s going to be put into your mailbox.”

Current status

Postal representatives say there should be improvement soon, if it hasn't already happened. Lawrence said the postal system is seeing a "normalizing" of deliveries.

"I would say that the ... delayed deliveries should have ceased by now," Miller said.

Darr said he's seen a difference.

"We have noticed improvement," he said. "We've been getting [mail] pretty regularly here."

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

