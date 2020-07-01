Carlisle Barracks to hold full-scale exercise Wednesday starting at noon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle Barracks will conduct a post-wide full-scale exercise Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m.

The exercise will include an approximate 30-minute closure of both Claremont and Ashburn gates beginning at noon. At about 12:30 p.m., the gate operations will move to Ashburn gate to allow entrance to and exit from post.

The commissary, exchange, and Navy Federal Credit Union will cease operations during this 30-minute window to participate in the exercise.

The Carlisle Barracks community should expect traffic flow to be affected, delays and a shelter in place drill for all building occupants.

Post-wide participation will include the Army War College, Army Garrison Carlisle Barracks, Dunham Army Health Clinics and other post tenants and partners.

The exercise will begin with an alert from the Carlisle Barracks' Emergency Mass Notification System and the "Giant Voice."

The purpose of Carlisle Barracks' yearly full-scale exercise is to validate the systems, processes, and reactions needed in the event of a real-world emergency on the installation.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

