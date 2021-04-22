Carlisle Barracks Spouses Club hosts duck-themed events to raise money for scholarships

The Carlisle Barracks Spouses’ Club (CBSC), a volunteer organization on post, is gearing up for several duck-themed fundraisers to raise scholarship money for military dependents.

“Fundraising has been really hard this year with all of the pandemic restrictions,” club president Aimee Henderson said. “We had to cancel our annual auction, which is usually a big money maker for us. But we can’t let our military kids down. So, we’ve come up with some creative ways that we can social distance, have fun and raise money.”

The club will hold its annual Duck Derby at 9 a.m. on May 1. Hundreds of numbered rubber ducks will be released to float to the finish on the LeTort Spring Run on post. Sponsors can buy a small rubber duck for $5, a gaggle of five for $20 or a jumbo duck for $40. Jumbo ducks can be creatively decorated and judged for a separate prize before the race.

In conjunction with the derby, the Spouses’ Club will host a Virtual 5K fun run encouraging participants to “Run, Walk or Waddle” their way to the finish line. The $30 entry fee includes a T-shirt with the run’s mascot, a yellow duck in sneakers, which will be mailed individually.

Participants can complete the 5K any way they wish between May 1-3 and post their success to social media with the hashtag #cbscrunwalkwaddle.