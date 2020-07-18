Carlisle Barracks bids sad farewell to a 'big hero'

So, Weary picked him up and iced him down. Brutus seemed fine, but he appeared to slow down during the following week.

“Usually, he’s a fast-paced dog, always pulling me,” Weary said.

By Monday, he wouldn’t eat and Weary could see he was in pain. They took Brutus to Rossmoyne Animal Emergency Trauma Center for X-rays, which showed a mass next to his liver. Last Thursday, he was “looking bad,” Weary said, so they went back to the hospital for an ultrasound.

It was cancer that included tumors in his lungs. Veterinarians said they could try surgery and chemotherapy.

“But, I know him. He’s in pain so I made the decision so tonight we’ll …” Weary said Thursday, his voice trailing off.

But, for about an hour on Thursday afternoon, before the two said their final goodbyes, dozens of people including members of the Barracks fire and police departments turned out to see Brutus receive a certificate of appreciation and say farewell. One by one or in groups, they came up to pet Brutus and grab one last hug with a dog Weary admitted was friendly for a police dog.

“I was overwhelmed with all the people that showed up,” Weary said. “I thought this was going to be tough, but all the people being there made it easier.”

