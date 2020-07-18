Carlisle Barracks bids sad farewell to a 'big hero'

K-9 officer Brutus, a German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix, has been on the job at the Carlisle Barracks for a little over eight years with handler Sgt. Howie Weary.
Together, they've put in more than 10,600 hours on patrol and searched more than 17,900 vehicles.
He's worked security for 547 VIP missions, including security for President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and even Pope Francis, while making sure the Carlisle Barracks remained a safe place for the community within its gates.
Thursday, the barracks community turned out to thank him for his work, but it was a send-off celebration with a somber tone.
Brutus was recently diagnosed with cancer, forcing Weary to make the difficult decision to have him humanely euthanized.
“This is a bit of a two-sided coin. We are at the same time celebrating everything that Brutus has done in service to Carlisle Barracks and our community and at the same time we’re also honoring him because this is his farewell tour,” said Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Courtney Short.
Trained in obedience, patrol, tracking, area search, building search and explosives, Brutus and Weary started working as a team in December 2011. Typically at the barracks, the team would make unannounced visits to the gate to check cars and make sure the base was secure for important visitors.
“He’s a big hero to me. Obviously, kept a lot of people safe in the community,” Weary said.
They've assisted with bomb threats off the post as well as part of the South Central Task Force, which covers eight counties in Central Pennsylvania. In addition to training with their teams, Brutus and Weary traveled to Aberdeen, Maryland, once a year to be certified by the Department of Defense. That certification puts them on a list of teams used by the Secret Service.
“Probably the most rewarding trip I’ve ever done was the Pope Francis trip in Philadelphia,” Weary said.
On the first night of the Pope's visit, Brutus and Weary worked the area near the Liberty Bell where Pope Francis spoke, and they worked the mission where he stayed on the second night. Weary said he and Brutus were put up in an apartment with a kitchen and everything.
“They take care of the dogs who are out there,” Weary said.
Working so closely created a bond between the dog and his handler.
“It’s like he’s a family member. It’s like he’s a son,” Weary said.
Three weeks ago, the two were playing ball when Brutus started coughing and collapsed, Weary said.
“I thought it was heat exhaustion,” Weary said.
So, Weary picked him up and iced him down. Brutus seemed fine, but he appeared to slow down during the following week.
“Usually, he’s a fast-paced dog, always pulling me,” Weary said.
By Monday, he wouldn’t eat and Weary could see he was in pain. They took Brutus to Rossmoyne Animal Emergency Trauma Center for X-rays, which showed a mass next to his liver. Last Thursday, he was “looking bad,” Weary said, so they went back to the hospital for an ultrasound.
It was cancer that included tumors in his lungs. Veterinarians said they could try surgery and chemotherapy.
“But, I know him. He’s in pain so I made the decision so tonight we’ll …” Weary said Thursday, his voice trailing off.
But, for about an hour on Thursday afternoon, before the two said their final goodbyes, dozens of people including members of the Barracks fire and police departments turned out to see Brutus receive a certificate of appreciation and say farewell. One by one or in groups, they came up to pet Brutus and grab one last hug with a dog Weary admitted was friendly for a police dog.
“I was overwhelmed with all the people that showed up,” Weary said. “I thought this was going to be tough, but all the people being there made it easier.”
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!