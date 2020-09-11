 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carlisle bans the use of fireworks on borough property
alert top story

Carlisle bans the use of fireworks on borough property

{{featured_button_text}}
Stars Burst Over Carlisle 2019

Fireworks light up the sky during the Stars Burst Over Carlisle in 2019.

 Sentinel file

Carlisle Borough Council approved an ordinance Thursday that bans the use of fireworks on borough-owned property.

The ban applies to any borough-owned street, sidewalk, park or building. Violators could be fined up to $1,000.

The ordinance was developed as the borough and other municipalities around the country saw an increased use of fireworks over the summer.

After receiving 156 complaints in a single week about hazardous fireworks, the council voted in July to send a letter to state legislators urging them to change or repeal the Pennsylvania fireworks law and to pass legislation to limit the use of fireworks in populated areas.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News