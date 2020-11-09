Carlisle awards grants to 46 businesses through CARES Act funds

Almost $150,000 in grants have been awarded to Carlisle businesses as part of Carlisle Borough’s COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant, a program funded through the CARES Act.
The borough, in collaboration with the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp. and the Redevelopment Authority of Cumberland County, awarded the grants to 46 local small businesses, according to a news release from the borough. The grants ranged from $400 to $4,500.
Grant recipients can use funds for working capital to cover up to two months’ operating expenses such as payroll, rent, mortgage, supplies, PPE, technology or technical assistance to help navigate other loan programs or to help them continue to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on social distancing. Notifications to grant recipients were sent this week. It is anticipated that funding will be released within six weeks of receipt of the required documentation.
Earlier this year, Carlisle officials were notified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that it would be awarded a special allocation of Community Development Block Grant funds given its designation as a HUD entitlement community. The CARES Act authorized the allocation. The borough council earmarked funding to provide short-term capital to small businesses to help alleviate some of the financial burden and stress that Carlisle’s small businesses have seen during the pandemic.
“It is my hope that these grants will assist those in our community who have brought their good ideas to fruition by starting a business and employing themselves and others,” councilwoman Deb Fulham-Winston said in the release. “It is a recognition of their hard work and optimism as we experience this very difficult time. I would ask all of our residents to patronize our Carlisle businesses so that they can survive now and thrive soon.”
“The borough’s small businesses make a profound impact on our community and we encourage everyone to support small business in the wake of this global health crisis. Our business owners, who are also our friends and neighbors, are working harder than ever before, and continue to adjust throughout this pandemic. However, they need all of our help. With the holidays fast approaching, let us band together and recognize our small business owners who have invested so heavily into our community," Mayor Tim Scott said in the news release.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
