Carlisle awards grants to 46 businesses through CARES Act funds

Almost $150,000 in grants have been awarded to Carlisle businesses as part of Carlisle Borough’s COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant, a program funded through the CARES Act.

The borough, in collaboration with the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp. and the Redevelopment Authority of Cumberland County, awarded the grants to 46 local small businesses, according to a news release from the borough. The grants ranged from $400 to $4,500.

Grant recipients can use funds for working capital to cover up to two months’ operating expenses such as payroll, rent, mortgage, supplies, PPE, technology or technical assistance to help navigate other loan programs or to help them continue to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on social distancing. Notifications to grant recipients were sent this week. It is anticipated that funding will be released within six weeks of receipt of the required documentation.