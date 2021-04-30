Carlisle awarded $750,000 grant for its connectivity project near old Masland/IAC site

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The funding from the Commonwealth Financing Authority will be directed to the fourth phase of the Carlisle Connectivity Project, known as Project 1.

Project 1 will realign the intersection of Carlisle Springs Road and North Hanover Street into a T-shaped, signalized intersection. It will also see the reconstruction of North Hanover Street from Carlisle Spring Road south to Penn Street and the installation of a roundabout at the Penn Street/North Hanover Street intersection. Fairground Avenue will also be rebuilt from Penn Street North to the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.

Armstrong said the project eliminates one of three at-grade crossings of the railroad tracks and will improve pedestrian access through the area.

“While the TIGER Project is well underway, Project 1 is yet to proceed to bid due to increases in estimated project costs that are greater than the funding secured to date,” Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz said in an email to The Sentinel. “This grant award will help bridge the estimated funding gap and will allow us to proceed to bidding, getting us closer to the safer traffic conditions that this project provides.”