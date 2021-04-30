Carlisle awarded $750,000 grant for its connectivity project near old Masland/IAC site

The Commonwealth Financing Authority has awarded Carlisle Borough a $750,000 grant for its Carlisle Connectivity Project.
The project improves transportation in and around former industrial sites on the borough’s north side.
The project has been divided into several phases with the first two phases involving the restoration of the street grid through the former Carlisle Tire and Wheel site along North College Street and at the former Masland/IAC site along Carlisle Spring Road. These initial phases also included improvements to Carlisle Springs Road.
Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said those two phases are now generally completed.
Work on the third phase, dubbed the TIGER project in recognition of the $5 million Federal Highway Administration grant that is helping to finance the project, resumed construction during the last week of March after a winter shutdown and is expected to be completed in early 2022.
The TIGER Project includes the reconstruction of the portion of Fairground Avenue from the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks north to B Street, installation of a 3-point roundabout at Fairground Avenue and B Street, reconstruction of B Street from Fairground Avenue to North College Street and installation of a 4-point roundabout at the intersection of North College and B Street.
The funding from the Commonwealth Financing Authority will be directed to the fourth phase of the Carlisle Connectivity Project, known as Project 1.
Project 1 will realign the intersection of Carlisle Springs Road and North Hanover Street into a T-shaped, signalized intersection. It will also see the reconstruction of North Hanover Street from Carlisle Spring Road south to Penn Street and the installation of a roundabout at the Penn Street/North Hanover Street intersection. Fairground Avenue will also be rebuilt from Penn Street North to the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.
Armstrong said the project eliminates one of three at-grade crossings of the railroad tracks and will improve pedestrian access through the area.
“While the TIGER Project is well underway, Project 1 is yet to proceed to bid due to increases in estimated project costs that are greater than the funding secured to date,” Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz said in an email to The Sentinel. “This grant award will help bridge the estimated funding gap and will allow us to proceed to bidding, getting us closer to the safer traffic conditions that this project provides.”
Borough Engineer Mark Malarich anticipates that required federal environmental review and clearances for the project will be finished in this year with final approval from PennDOT late in the year. Construction bids will go out through the PennDOT Project Delivery process in early 2022.
Construction is expected to take about 18 months.
“On behalf of borough council, management and staff, we wish to thank our many community partners for their ongoing support of the Borough’s revitalization efforts. This latest award by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) is a key example of collaboration among federal, state and local agencies and officials,” Mayor Tim Scott said in an email to the Sentinel. “In addition to CFA, we wish to thank PennDOT for its ongoing guidance and support of Carlisle’s transportation initiatives and Sen. (Mike) Regan, Rep. (Barb) Gleim, and legislative staff for their endorsement of our revitalization efforts and funding request.”
