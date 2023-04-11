Construction on the third phase of the Carlisle Connectivity Project, called Project One, could begin later this year pending the borough receiving the necessary permits.

Public Works Director Mark Malarich said the borough is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to acquire the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit needed to start the project.

Project One includes the realignment of Carlisle Springs Road and North Hanover Street, as well as the installation of a five-point roundabout at North Hanover Street, West and East Penn streets and Fairground Avenue, in addition to other street improvements. Work will also be done on water mains in the area and Norfolk Southern's rail line.

"The project schedule depends on when DEP issues the NPDES permit," Malarich said. "Assuming the permit is issued by late May, project advertisement for bids would be late June with a bid opening in early August."

Construction is anticipated to take two years.

Malarich estimated the project will cost approximately $7 million, funded in part by a $1 million Regional Transportation Plan Implementation grant from the Federal Highway Administration.

In addition to state and federal grants, contributions from the borough's water system capital projects account, stormwater system capital projects account and the borough's general fund's capital projects account will cover the cost, he said.

Roads around the construction site will remain open throughout the process, with the exception of an anticipated one-week to two-week closure to allow Norfolk Southern to replace its tracks, Malarich said at a Community Town Hall meeting in March. During that time, detours will be in place.

Routes for the Ford and Corvette parade park and parties on June 3 and Aug. 26, respectively, have already been altered because of the project.

Staging for those events will take place at the Carlisle Expo Center on K Street and vehicles will travel south on Pitt Street before turning left and right onto High Street, the post said. Cars that turn left will go to the Square where they can either continue straight on High Street or turn right or left on Hanover Street.

The Carlisle Connectivity Project has three phases to increase redevelopment and improve mobility in and around three vacant industrial sites in the northern portion of the borough: Carlisle Tire and Wheel, Masland/IAC and AMP Carlisle. The Western Phase, also known as the HOP Phase, is complete and extended A, B, C and D streets from Fairground Avenue to Carlisle Springs Road and improved Carlisle Springs Road.

Part two of the project, called the TIGER Project, is also essentially complete with streetlight work remaining. This project involved the installation of a three-point roundabout at B Street and Fairground Avenue and the addition of a four-point roundabout at B street and North College streets, as well as other street improvements.