Carlisle Arts Learning Center's Empty Bowls fundraiser may be in its 31st year, but the organization is still finding ways to spice up the event.

Empty Bowls will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 20 at Project SHARE's headquarters at 5 N. Orange St. in Suite 4.

Attendees purchase a ticket and select a handmade bowl to consume a simple meal of soup and bread provided by local restaurants. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit Project SHARE, which works to assist families in the community experiencing food insecurity.

This year, students in the arts learning center's ArtWorks! after-school program got involved with Empty Bowls for the first time, introducing an international theme to the event, said Catherine Stone, the center's executive director.

ArtWorks! students researched and collected soup recipes from Carlisle's Employment Skills Center's English as a second language classes.

"Featuring food as a connection between peoples in a community reflects the vision of SHARE," arts learning center officials said in a news release. "The enjoyment of the diverse flavors and ingredients shared by other cultures into our web of life creates a space for inclusion and knowledge."

In addition to learning about cultures and gathering recipes, ArtWorks! students illustrated posters for the tables and created recipe cards, Stone said. An expanded version of the project, titled the Flavors of Here, will be displayed in the center's Upper Gallery from April 21 to May 27.

ArtWorks! students, along with other local restaurants and organizations, will make soups from various parts of the world that will be featured at the event:

ArtWorks! with Chef Ross - Borscht from Ukraine

Project SHARE - Chicken Soup from Afghanistan

B&L Caribbean Restaurant - Sancocho from the Dominican Republic

Vegetable Hunter - Harira from Morroco

Helena's Chocolate Café and Crêperie - Split Pea from Lebanon

Stone said the Wholesome Loaf, a Carlisle bakery, will supply a different type of bread to be paired with each soup.

Empty Bowls will feature 250 to 300 handmade bowls for attendees to select and keep, created by students in Dickinson College's ceramic studio, potters, students at the arts learning center and other local artists, she said.

"It serves the exact mission and vision of CALC. We are committed to our mission of inspiring individual growth and community engagement through the arts with the vision of changing lives and strengthening community through the power of art," Stone said.

The fundraiser generates approximately $4,000 to more than $6,000 for Project SHARE each year, and the news release said the event has donated almost $90,000 to the organization over the past 30 years.

Joe Kloza, Project SHARE's education and communication coordinator, said as COVID-19 pandemic-era Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits returned to pre-pandemic levels, the funds raised from the event will be geared toward an increasing number of people the organization expects to serve.

The news release said Project SHARE is working to assist more than 1,100 families facing food insecurity, with 16% of the households being seniors and 30% being children.

Kloza said the event demonstrates a "wonderful collaboration" between two nonprofits in the community.

"It means that the sharing and the caring go beyond the ... borders of just one organization," he said.

Kloza said a maximum of 200 people can attend the event, and tickets cost $25 each. They can be purchased at Carlisle Arts Learning Center at 38 W. Pomfret St. or online at www.carlislearts.org.

Stone said people can also donate through the center even if they are unable to attend, and 100% of those donations will benefit Project SHARE.

