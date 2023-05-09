Local radio personality Rick on RED will also be at the event, and state Sen. Greg Rothman, R-Cumberland, is also slated to attend.

The event celebrates the group's 25 years in the community raising funds and providing services to those hard-of-hearing. The group's latest project is Feel the Danger, which provides home fire alarms designed to notify those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. The club is actively accepting donations and applications to provide those at no cost to residents in need.