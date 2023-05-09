The Carlisle Area Sertoma Club will mark its 25th anniversary this year with a free Community Day Saturday at Biddle Mission Park on East North Street.
The event will include free hot dogs, Turkey Hill ice cream and beverages, as well as face painting, games and outdoor activities, including fire trucks and police vehicles.
Local radio personality Rick on RED will also be at the event, and state Sen. Greg Rothman, R-Cumberland, is also slated to attend.
The event celebrates the group's 25 years in the community raising funds and providing services to those hard-of-hearing. The group's latest project is Feel the Danger, which provides home fire alarms designed to notify those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. The club is actively accepting donations and applications to provide those at no cost to residents in need.