Carlisle Area School District to close buildings for rest of week because of COVID-19 cases

Carlisle Area School District is closing its buildings for the rest of the week because of COVID-19 cases, Superintendent Christine Spielbauer announced on Tuesday in a letter to families and staff.
All extracurricular activities are also canceled or postponed, the letter said.
The district plans to reopen buildings Monday for Group A students, she said. Extracurricular activities are also to restart then, she said.
Carlisle Athletic Director George Null confirmed that all sports events have been canceled for this week. The Thundering Herd were scheduled to open its season Friday with a home game against Exeter Township. It also cancels three girls tennis matches this week, a golf match and the boys and girls soccer games Saturday against Central Dauphin.
Students are to be taught through virtual classes for the rest of this week, Spielbauer wrote.
“In the past five days, the district has learned of three confirmed cases of COVID-19,” Spielbauer said. “Additionally, two other cases of COVID-19 are under investigation but presumed positive by the Department of Health.”
The district has communicated with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and is following the department’s recommendations for quarantining and disinfecting buildings, Spielbauer said in her letter.
According to Spielbauer’s letter:
- The Health Department will conduct contact tracing to determine who needs to be quarantined.
- School nurses will follow-up with quarantined students to make sure they are following protocols.
- The district will disinfect areas visited by the students.
The district reported last week that a high school student and a Wilson Middle School student had tested positive.
According to the district’s safety plan, having only one affected student or staff member involves only contact tracing and additional cleaning.
The school would only pivot to full remote learning if there are two or more students/staff with COVID-19 at one or more buildings, with building closures dependent on how many positive cases there are in the district.
No information was available on whether the additional infections are among students or staff.
“The district remains in contact with affected individuals and sends well wishes,” Spielbauer wrote.
Photos: First day of school at Wilson Middle School in Carlisle
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.