Carlisle Area School District to close buildings for rest of week because of COVID-19 cases

Carlisle Area School District is closing its buildings for the rest of the week because of COVID-19 cases, Superintendent Christine Spielbauer announced on Tuesday in a letter to families and staff.

All extracurricular activities are also canceled or postponed, the letter said.

The district plans to reopen buildings Monday for Group A students, she said. Extracurricular activities are also to restart then, she said.

Carlisle Athletic Director George Null confirmed that all sports events have been canceled for this week. The Thundering Herd were scheduled to open its season Friday with a home game against Exeter Township. It also cancels three girls tennis matches this week, a golf match and the boys and girls soccer games Saturday against Central Dauphin.

Students are to be taught through virtual classes for the rest of this week, Spielbauer wrote.

“In the past five days, the district has learned of three confirmed cases of COVID-19,” Spielbauer said. “Additionally, two other cases of COVID-19 are under investigation but presumed positive by the Department of Health.”