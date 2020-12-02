Carlisle Area School District reports 11 COVID-19 cases in two days

Though Carlisle Area School District will have fully remote learning through Jan. 18, the district continues to notify parents of COVID-19 positives in students and staff who were present in buildings earlier in November.

The district reported Monday and Tuesday that in the last two days, the district has learned of 11 new COVID-19 cases, though the latest any of them were present in one of the buildings was Nov. 20.

On Tuesday alone, the district reported one new case each in six schools, with a student positive at Wilson Middle School, Lamberton Middle School, Hamilton Elementary School and Carlisle High School. One staff member tested positive at each LeTort Elementary School and Mount Holly Springs Elementary School.

Most of the cases were tested over the break or on Monday, and the district said none of the cases involved someone who was in a building two days prior to developing symptoms, meaning there were no close contacts at any of the schools.