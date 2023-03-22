Carlisle area residents and parents who are new to local politics announced they are running jointly in their quest for five open seats on the Carlisle school board.

Running under group, the Team for Change, Colleen Blume, Walt Brown, Dawn Kephart, Heather Leatherman and Al Shine are looking to take the open seats. Of the group, Shine and Blume will only be listed on the Republican ballot for voting in the May 16 primary. The others are cross-filed, but a news release regarding their run noted they are a Republican group.

They will face another five candidates who joined together to create the "Citizens for Carlisle Schools" group, in nearly direct opposition to their efforts. The other group includes incumbents Paula Bussard, Bruce Clash and Jon Tarrant, as well as newcomers Donny Martinez and Joe Shane. All of those candidates are cross-filed, as is incumbent Gerald Eby who will also be on the primary ballot.

In the Team for Change announcement, the group said they are running to bring "fresh voices" to the board and address the concerns of falling test scores, rising taxes and poor communication between the board and parents.

The group of candidates noted that they want the focus on education students in "core subjects and not trendy ideology of the day."

In addition to a focus on "fiscal accountability" to prioritize minimal tax increases, the group also said they also want the school board to be more accountable to parents.

"People deserve to not only be heard, but to get a sincere response; issues raised to the board should be addressed in earnest, not dismissed as though the person or issue is unimportant," the group said in the news release.