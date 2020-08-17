You have permission to edit this article.
Carlisle Area Emergency Response Fund tops $113,000

The Carlisle Area Emergency Response Fund (CAERF) announced Monday it had raised more than $113,000 to meet emerging health-related needs.

The fund is a partnership between Carlisle Borough and the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County.

The funds distributed cover everything from basic needs such as food, shelter and hygiene to technology purchases that allow agencies to operate remotely. The funds also assist with transportation for symptomatic patients to get tested, as well as a mobile paramedic providing COVID-19 testing to individuals in nursing homes and shelters.

For more information or to make a donation, visit the United Way website at https://uwcarlisle.org/.

