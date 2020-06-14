Carlisle Area Emergency Relief fund distributes more than $67,000 worth of aid

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Carlisle Area Emergency Relief (CAER) fund has given more than $67,000 worth of aid to various organizations as it continues to provide rapid relief to area nonprofits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Carlisle Borough teamed up with United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County in March to help address emerging public health needs in the wake of the global health crisis. To date, the CAER fund has raised over $108,000.

“The idea from the beginning was that CAER would be a way to cut through the red-tape of getting relief to local organizations providing critical public health services to our area,” councilman Joel Hicks said in a news release. “Sometimes it just isn’t practical to wait for Harrisburg or Washington, especially for organizations operating on a shoestring budget.”

CAER funds have been used to procure goods and services ranging from food boxes to temporary lodging to laptops.

“We quickly learned how critical it was for organizations serving our most vulnerable populations to be able to work remotely. For instance, being able to provide a handful of cellphones and laptops literally kept many essential services flowing,” said Jessica Poe of United Way.