Carlisle Area Emergency Relief fund distributes more than $67,000 worth of aid

The Carlisle Area Emergency Relief (CAER) fund has given more than $67,000 worth of aid to various organizations as it continues to provide rapid relief to area nonprofits during the coronavirus pandemic.
Carlisle Borough teamed up with United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County in March to help address emerging public health needs in the wake of the global health crisis. To date, the CAER fund has raised over $108,000.
“The idea from the beginning was that CAER would be a way to cut through the red-tape of getting relief to local organizations providing critical public health services to our area,” councilman Joel Hicks said in a news release. “Sometimes it just isn’t practical to wait for Harrisburg or Washington, especially for organizations operating on a shoestring budget.”
CAER funds have been used to procure goods and services ranging from food boxes to temporary lodging to laptops.
“We quickly learned how critical it was for organizations serving our most vulnerable populations to be able to work remotely. For instance, being able to provide a handful of cellphones and laptops literally kept many essential services flowing,” said Jessica Poe of United Way.
The CAER board continues to meet weekly to review funding requests with community leaders supporting nonprofit organizations in United Way’s service area. Councilman Sean Crampsie notes that there are usually between two and four council members and borough staff at the review meetings.
“It really complements the efforts we are making to secure state and federal funds because we clearly see where public health needs are emerging,” he said. “We can gauge when those organizations might expect to find other sources of funding while we use CAER to respond quickly. It’s a little like triage.”
The range of nonprofits that have been awarded CAER funds has been broad, including Cumberland Goodwill EMS, Sadler Health Center, Big Spring Area Food Bank, Community CARES and Carlisle Family YMCA.
“Our criteria are actually pretty simple, ‘will it improve public health outcomes?’” says Lucy Zander, executive director of United Way. “That sometimes means masks and hand sanitizer for a fire company, but it also means funding an extra room for a homeless family to comply with social distancing guidelines.”
A list of the ways CAER funds are being distributed can be found on the United Way’s website at https://uwcarlisle.org/dollars-making-a-difference.
All CAER fund board members agree that they don’t see the need slowing down anytime soon.
“Funds have been used mainly to help organizations prevent the spread of the virus by taking necessary safety measures. And that’s our top priority,” Poe said.
Those individuals, families, places of worship, organizations, businesses and others interested in supporting the Carlisle Area Emergency Response Fund, can go to www.uwcarlisle.org to process their donation online. Checks, made payable to United Way, can be sent to United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County at 145 S. Hanover St., Carlisle PA 17013. Please indicate “Emergency Fund” on the memo line of the check.
