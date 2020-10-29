Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce launches 'It's Our Treat' campaign to thank frontline workers

As many businesses turned to remote options during the pandemic, essential workers kept punching the clock at the police station, hospital or any of a number of jobs that keep the community safe and functioning.

“The pandemic really, I don’t think, has been a lot different for you as far as being here at work,” Bob Grochalski, senior director commercial sales at Capital Blue Cross, told members of the Carlisle Police Department Wednesday.

Grochalski was at the police station on Lincoln Street with representatives from the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce and First National Bank to present the officers on duty with lunches and gift cards at the inaugural stop for the chamber’s “It’s Our Treat” program.

The program, sponsored by Capital Blue Cross and First National Bank, purchases lunches from local restaurants and gift cards from small businesses to present to frontline workers. It thanks the workers while supporting local business.

“It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ to all of these dedicated frontline workers that have worked tirelessly for us through this pandemic,” said Michelle Hornick Crowley, president and CEO of the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce.