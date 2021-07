Carlisle approves street closures for the return of Halloween parade, Turkey Trot

Two of Carlisle’s favorite fall events are back on the schedule for 2021.

The Carlisle Borough Council Thursday approved street closures for both the Halloween Parade, sponsored by Carlisle Parks and Recreation and the Borough of Carlisle, and the Carlisle Family YMCA Turkey Trot.

The Halloween parade will be held Oct. 27 with staging starting at 6 p.m. and the parade stepping off at 7 p.m. The parade will follow its traditional route from North Street to Hanover Street, ending at Willow Street.

The Carlisle Family YMCA Turkey Trot presented by Penn State Health will be held on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. Multiple streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the 5K race. They are:

South West Street

West South to Orange Street

Orange Street to Georgetown Circle to Orange Street

Orange Street to Hillside Drive

Hillside Drive to Belvedere Street

Belvedere Street to Noble Boulevard

Noble Boulevard to Wilson Street

Wilson Street to South Street

South Street to West Street

West Street to the finish line in front of the YMCA.

More details will be coming about the 20th anniversary of the event. Registration will open in September.