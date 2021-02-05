Carlisle approves liquor license transfer for proposed 7-Eleven on South Hanover Street

Carlisle Borough Council Thursday approved the transfer of a restaurant liquor license that will allow a 7-Eleven store planned for South Hanover Street to sell beer and wine.
The restaurant liquor license would be transferred from Lemoyne.
Joel Hicks said Pennsylvania eliminated the municipality-based quota for liquor licenses in 2000 and replaced it with a county-based quota that allows the intermunicipal transfer of retail liquor licenses with approval from the receiving municipality. The transfer must be granted unless the borough finds that doing so would adversely affect the welfare, health, peace and morals of the municipality and its residents, he said.
The same process was used in 2018 to bring beer and wine sales to the Sheetz at the intersection of Allen Road and Ritner Highway.
Edward Taraskus, who represents 7-Eleven in its application for the license, presented details about the proposed store in a statement from 7-Eleven’s real estate representative Pamela Paciolla that was read into the record.
7-Eleven attempted to obtain a liquor license in Carlisle, but none of the borough’s 14 liquor licenses were available, Taraskus said.
The 4,140-square-foot convenience store will include a 1,045-square-foot restaurant separated by a partition from the store portion. The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner with a menu of sandwiches, soups, salads and beverages. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday.
The restaurant will have a capacity of 30 people and will be locked down when not in operation.
Taraskus said it will have 15-20 employees, of which seven or eight will be full time.
Carlisle Capital received approval from the borough’s zoning hearing board in May to redevelop the lot at 1003 S. Hanover St. to include the convenience store. The site had been home to KA Mullen’s Landscape Supply and Towing.
The borough council gave the land development plan conditional approval in July.
