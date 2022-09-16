Carlisle apartment fire injures one, displaces approximately 10

A Carlisle resident suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in their apartment Thursday afternoon, Carlisle police said.

Police and fire officials responded to the 100 block of A Street at 2:53 p.m. Thursday for an apartment fire.

Arriving units discovered the blaze in a first floor apartment, police said. An investigation revealed that the fire started in the kitchen of the apartment.

Police attributed the cause of the fire to "unattended cooking" and said it was accidental.

The tenant of the apartment was transported to the hospital for burn injuries.

About 10 other tenants were displaced and assisted by Red Cross, police said.

Damages are estimated at $75,000, police said.