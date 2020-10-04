Carlisle anticipates draft marijuana decriminalization measure at November meeting

The Carlisle Borough Council hopes to have a draft ordinance to decriminalize marijuana ready for its November meeting.

If comments from borough council members at a workshop meeting Wednesday are any indication, the measure would likely pass.

Councilman Jeff Stuby suggested the borough look into decriminalization at the September borough council meeting, saying that the “criminalization of cannabis has proven itself a failure” and that the law against possession of a small amount of marijuana disproportionately affects Black people.

Stuby created a rough draft of a potential ordinance based on those in effect in other municipalities. Regionally, Harrisburg, York, Steelton and Lancaster have decriminalized marijuana.

“I do think we have a template that we can follow moving the possession of cannabis, the possession of cannabis paraphernalia, and then smoking cannabis in a public location from a misdemeanor offense to a summary offense that would then have a fine attached to it as opposed to the possibility for arrest,” Stuby said.

That draft has been turned over to the borough solicitor and borough staff for review. They will are to bring a revised draft to the November council meeting for public view and continued discussion by the council.