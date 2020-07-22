Carlisle announces work at High and Orange streets Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle Borough has announced that signal work at the intersection of Orange and High streets could have significant effects on traffic Thursday.

Weather permitting, crews that day will install the mast arms and signal heads at the intersection.

The work will begin with bolt testing. If the testing is successful, the installation will begin immediately afterward. The installation will have a significant impact on traffic at this intersection throughout the day and into early evening.

The project replaces the traffic signals at this intersection to address vehicle detection obstruction issues caused by the railroad overpass. A left-turn lane has been added to the northbound approach to improve traffic flow.

The borough received a $139,385 Green Light-Go grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to modernize the signal. The project includes replacing the pedestal poles and wires with galvanized poles and mast arms. Video detection at the intersection will be replaced with an infrared detection system.

The changes are intended to improve traffic safety and reduce maintenance costs.

The borough contracted with Atlantic Transportation Systems of Camp Hill for $161,000 for the project.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com.

