Carlisle announces work at High and Orange streets Thursday
alert top story

Carlisle announces work at High and Orange streets Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
Carlisle work

Signal work will delay traffic at High and Orange streets in Carlisle.

 Sentinel file

Carlisle Borough has announced that signal work at the intersection of Orange and High streets could have significant effects on traffic Thursday.

Weather permitting, crews that day will install the mast arms and signal heads at the intersection.

The work will begin with bolt testing. If the testing is successful, the installation will begin immediately afterward. The installation will have a significant impact on traffic at this intersection throughout the day and into early evening.

The project replaces the traffic signals at this intersection to address vehicle detection obstruction issues caused by the railroad overpass. A left-turn lane has been added to the northbound approach to improve traffic flow.

The borough received a $139,385 Green Light-Go grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to modernize the signal. The project includes replacing the pedestal poles and wires with galvanized poles and mast arms. Video detection at the intersection will be replaced with an infrared detection system.

The changes are intended to improve traffic safety and reduce maintenance costs.

The borough contracted with Atlantic Transportation Systems of Camp Hill for $161,000 for the project.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News