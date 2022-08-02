Carlisle and North Middleton Township's National Night Out event joins local forces, unites community

Flashing lights and sirens filled the Carlisle Fairgrounds Tuesday but there was no emergency in sight.

Instead, crews responded for Carlisle and North Middleton Township Police Departments' National Night Out, an event held across the United States on the first Tuesday in August. It's intended to build connections between law enforcement and the community. Festivities include food, music, inflatables, face painting and other demonstrations and activities.

The two police departments teamed up as they have in previous years, though Tuesday's event marked National Night Out's first celebration in Carlisle since 2019.

"We're neighbors ... and in law enforcement we work together all the time, so it's not much different having us all work together for this night than it would be for our regular calls," Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis said.

But the two departments were far from the only agencies in attendance.

"Oh my goodness I can't even begin to tell you, we have the military police, we have Homeland Security ... the Sheriff's Department, of course North Middleton and different fire departments are here, so a whole bunch of folks," Landis said.

Also in attendance were representatives from Cumberland Goodwill EMS.

Assistant Chief Nathan Harig gave a CPR presentation that outlined three steps: dial (911), push (perform CPR), and shock (with an AED). He also offered suggestions for songs other than the well known "Stayin' Alive" to think of while performing CPR that allow people to administer 100 compressions per minute. These included the "Imperial March" from Star Wars and "Baby Shark."

It seems that presentations like Harig's struck a chord with Elizabeth Ford, 9, who said Tuesday night was her first time attending National Night Out.

"[I learned] to call 911 if there's something creepy going on," Ford said.

But her favorite part of National Night Out was "getting to pet the dog."

The dog was K-9 Jackson with the Carlisle Police Department who greeted adults and children throughout the event. Carlisle Police Department's Cpl. Jeffrey Kurtz did a demonstration with K-9 Chaos as well.

Another attraction at Carlisle and North Middleton Township's National Night Out Tuesday evening was the helicopter that flew in from Fort Indiantown Gap. After it landed, crew members spent the evening showing off the inside of what Staff Sgt. Jay Rocourt described as "the Army's latest and greatest aircraft."

He said he and his team made the trip, that usually takes about 45 minutes to an hour to drive, in just 20 minutes.

"As much as we can we try to do these events in different parts of the state," Rocourt said. "It's good for the community to see the outreach from the law enforcement and we kind of play a part in that being the National Guard in the state. We also like to get out there in the community so that we're not just out there making noise, we can actually tell them a little bit about what we do and what our mission is and what our capabilities are."

A variety of local fire departments participated in the event as well, including Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Union Fire Company and North Middleton Fire Company.

"Everybody's in a good atmosphere, it's safe, you don't have to worry about all the trouble going on in the world at this point," said David Glasser, a firefighter and driver for North Middleton.

He believes it also allows the community to gain an inside look at the work of first responders.

"It gets the community to see what we do, especially EMS and fire, not everybody gets to see," Glasser said. "They're all running out while we're running in, so they see fear and we're going in to alleviate that fear. They get to see a lot of the equipment we use and stuff to protect us so we can go in."

He encouraged people to get involved with their local fire departments in any way they can.

It was Ally Ryan's husband's involvement that brought her to National Night Out in the first place, along with their two-year-old daughter, Eleanor. Ryan said her husband volunteers for Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services, who performed a car extraction demonstration Tuesday night at the event.

Ryan's favorite part about the event was seeing the fire trucks and meeting police officers.

"My daughter is really into all the first responders, which [is] no surprise considering where she gets it from, so it's really awesome," she said.

She said it's nice to see connections forming between first responders and the community.

To Landis, forming these connections is what National Night Out is all about.

"The reality here is that this gives us a chance to show the kids who we are and what we do and all come together so it's a great time for us and for the community," he said.

It also gives people the opportunity to come up and talk to the police, and officers have a chance to speak with people in a casual setting rather than from a position of authority, he said.

"I think [this event] always directly impacts our work, you know people will come up and talk to us and they get to know who you are and they'll come up and talk to you and tell you things," he said. "You know, the community is us and we are the community, we have to blend together. We can't do it without them, they can't do it without us."

Other local National Night Out events took place in South Middleton Township, Newville, Camp Hill, Lower Allen Township, Mechanicsburg, East Pennsboro Township, the West Shore and Shiremanstown, to name a few.