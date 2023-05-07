If Doug Weaver can help it, the names Scott Ball and Vincent Correal will never be forgotten in Carlisle.

It's an effort reflected in the new name of the former American Legion Post 101, of which Weaver is the commander.

While Ball and Correal, both local veterans with ties to the Carlisle are, have died, their legacies will be preserved through the name of the Ball-Correal American Legion Post 101.

A dedication ceremony Saturday evening debuted the post's new title and and honored each man's family members in attendance.

"I think we here at 101 picked two outstanding gentlemen to represent this post," Weaver said during the ceremony.

Ball served in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard and as Pennsylvania State Trooper in York, Chambersburg and Carlisle. He was killed in action in Afghanistan on Aug. 27, 2007, at the age of 38.

Correal graduated from Carlisle High School in 1987 and Dickinson College in 1991 and went on to serve in the U.S. Marines. He eventually became a naval aviator and was killed in a plane crash alongside his wife, Karen Correal, in California on Sept. 5, 1994.

Capt. Jonathan Mays, a PSP Retired U.S. Army Specialist, recalled Ball's love for his role as a motorcycle patrolman and described him as a "fine friend."

"Scott was everybody's friend," he said. "He made friends everywhere he went. He was liked and he was loved. His presence elevated everyone around him. He always wore a smile and he loved to laugh. His mood was infectious. You couldn't be down in his presence. It was something that he didn't have to work at, it was just who he was."

U.S. Marine Corps veteran and 1987 Carlisle High School Graduate Kerry Vincent spoke about his time playing football with Correal, who also wrestled for Carlisle and won a variety of athletic rewards in high school.

"He was one of the most dedicated, unselfish players I've ever seen," he said of Correal. "He not only talked the talk, but he walked the walk."

In addition to speakers who knew Ball and Correal, Saturday's ceremony included a prayer and presentation of gifts from the legion to the veterans' families. Former Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert served as the event's master of ceremonies.

Once the ceremony concluded, members of each veteran's family attended a private unveiling of a memorial wall with photos of Ball and Correal.

"It was very emotional," Weaver said of the event as a whole.

He said conversations to rename the legion began around June.

While the legion officially adopted its new name in October, Saturday's ceremony offered an opportunity to dedicate the facility.

The renaming process itself took "countless hours" of working with each veteran's family members to obtain all the necessary permissions and signatures, Weaver said.

He explained that legion posts are commonly named after World War II and Vietnam veterans.

"We decided to go with two younger gentleman who were really tied to the Carlisle area, and what better two guys than Vince and Scott," Weaver said. "That's what we decided to go with."

Ball-Correal American Legion Post 101's new name also pays homage to the legion's "veteran's first" mission, he said.

The evening concluded with food, refreshments and fellowship among those who have ensured that the names and sacrifices of these veterans will not be forgotten.