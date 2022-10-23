Carlisle agencies request nearly triple borough's proposed grant allotment for community improvement

Fifteen local agencies applied to receive grant funding next year from the Borough of Carlisle for community improvement.

Agencies submitted applications for the funds last month and requested a total of $29,140, nearly three times the borough’s proposed $10,000 allotment. The money comes from the general fund, which is comprised primarily of tax dollars.

Representatives from 14 of the agencies, excluding the Carlisle Joint Veterans Council, gave presentations both via Zoom and in person during the council’s Oct. 5 workshop meeting. They provided information about their organizations, the amount of money they requested and how the funds would be spent.

Each organization could request up to $2,500 and applicants were required to demonstrate that funds would be utilized for one or more of the following purposes: community beautification, social programs, support of community activities or education.

Councilors Jeff Stuby and Joel Hicks will consider the requests in consultation with Assistant Borough Manager Owen Snyder before making a recommendation to the council to be considered in the borough’s November budget discussions. Next year’s budget will be approved in December, Mayor Sean Shultz said.

“There are formal criteria which quite frankly everybody meets usually, but things I particularly consider is the relative amount compared to the rest of their budgets. You know is this going to be a make or break for potentially an organization that is providing benefits, so that is certainly a factor in my mind,” Hicks said of how he approaches the fund distribution.

He said another factor he takes into account is an organization’s “record of service,” which demonstrates whether they are “good stewards” with their resources.

“I think all of the organizations bring a lot of value to our community, right,” Stuby said. “So it makes it a tough decision.”

“All of your organizations play a vital role in this community, and when we’re out there talking to folks about what makes Carlisle great, each of you and your organizations play a part in that, whether you improve the vitality of the community or you’re protecting some of the most vulnerable in our community,” Shultz said. “We appreciate what you do.”

Here’s a look at the 15 agencies that requested borough funding this year. The amount requested is in parenthesis beside each organization’s name.

Cumberland County Historical Society ($2,500)

What agency does:

Preserves county history, offers free and low-cost programming to residents and operates free museum that’s open to the public

What funding would do:

Support educational programs by providing supplies and enhancing summer camps, history camps and adult educational programs with the hope of allowing more community members to participate in educational programming

Bosler Memorial Library ($2,500)

What agency does:

Offers free resources and programming to promote lifelong learning

What funding would do:

General funding to support library as a whole

Carlisle Area Dog Park Association ($2,500)

What agency does:

Maintains fenced-in space at Shaffer Park off of Spring Road where dog owners can let their pets run off-leash

What funding would do:

Create permanent agility equipment for both large and small dog pens, stabilize and widen current water areas in both pens, and increase shaded areas of park

Carlisle Healthcare Auxiliary ($1,000)

What agency does:

Partners with Carlisle Hospital, offers medical-related scholarships and provides infant car seats for those who can’t afford them

What funding would do:

80% of organization’s total funding goes toward scholarships







Carlisle Joint Veterans Council ($500)

What agency does:

Coordinates Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day ceremonies

What funding would do:

Unspecified, representative did not attend meeting

Carlisle Opportunity Homes ($640)

What agency does:

Provides affordable, safe housing in healthy and attractive neighborhoods, owns 31 properties in northwest portion of borough and rents them to low-income families/individuals

What funding would do:

Aid in rehabbing a property at the corner of North Pitt Street and West North Street that needs a new fence among other improvements so it can be finished and rented out

Carlisle Victory Circle ($2,500)

What agency does:

Provides social programs for middle and high school students in the Carlisle School District to challenge students to prepare for the future through education and character development

What funding would do:

Help with cost to coordinate programs for students, for example providing food that students can learn to cook

Employment Skills Center ($2,500)

What agency does:

Provides free adult education and training to help people achieve job betterment and job growth

What funding would do:

Support the cost of training fees and certifications (such as ServSafe, forklift training, customer service and sales, CPR AED, etc.) for students entering workforce development program, about $1,500 would be utilized for certification and training fees and $1,000 for soft skills instruction

Historic Carlisle ($2,000)

What agency does:

Researches, develops, installs and maintains approximately 36 wayside markers and 28 Civil War plaques at historical sites in borough, provides a free walking map for historical places and plans anniversary events for shelling of Carlisle and Whiskey Rebellion

What funding would do:

Repair and replace 11 wayside markers around the downtown, potentially install additional marker for Medal of Honor recipients from Cumberland County, support event for the 160th anniversary of the shelling of Carlisle next year

Lamberton Community Garden ($2,000)

What agency does:

Allows Carlisle Area School District students, teachers and neighbors to cultivate a community garden and grow healthy foods behind Lamberton Middle School near the entryway to the LeTort Spring Run Nature Trail, provide food for the Salvation Army and My Brother’s Table

What funding would do:

Funding would comprise organization’s entire budget







LeTort Regional Authority ($2,500)

What agency does:

Partnership between several municipalities to protect LeTort Spring Run and enhance recreational opportunities in watershed

What funding would do:

Aid in operation of authority including insurance, audits, and reporting requirements as well as support facility maintenance

Neighborhood Dispute Settlement ($500)

What agency does:

Provides community mediation services in multiple boroughs/townships across Dauphin and Cumberland counties

What funding would do: Support salary for

increased hours for part-time staff person and fund increased insurance

Safe Harbour ($2,500)

What agency does:

Provide housing and supportive services for homeless and nearly homeless individuals and families in the community

What funding would do:

Support adult skills and parenting groups offered to residents to disrupt cycle of homelessness and help them increase their emotional and physical stability

United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County ($2,500)

What agency does:

Unites people and resources to support the community of Carlisle, organizes a fundraising campaign each year to support 23 agencies and 35 programs

What funding would do:

Purchase books to support Success By 6 and Sadler Health Center’s Reach Out and Read Program, which provides free books for children at appointments including well visits, which take place from birth to age 5, sick visits and sibling appointments

YWCA ($2,500)

What agency does:

Provides sexual assault and rape counseling services for Cumberland County, operates a 24 hour hotline, accompanies victims to emergency room, medical appointments and court appearances, offers prevention education to children and provides services for human trafficking prevention and victims

What funding would do:

Provide ongoing counseling and direct services to children who are involved in human trafficking and continue to provide prevention services through school district each year to help educate students in grades k-12