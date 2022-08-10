Carlisle 4 Kids event meets community school supply needs amid inflation

The registration numbers for Carlisle 4 Kids are about the same this year as they were in the past, but Bob Weed, CEO of Project SHARE, believes inflation “definitely” contributed to the community’s need for school supplies.

Carlisle 4 Kids, held Wednesday afternoon at the Carlisle Expo Center, is organized by Project SHARE and coordinates the distribution of free school supplies to local students from HeadStart to 12th grade.

This year 1,040 students registered to receive supplies, Mira Hewlett, executive pastor of Carlisle United Methodist Church, said. That is “about on par” with last year, she said.

“I think this year, we know for families it’s a lot harder with the economy,” Hewlett said. “School supplies, everything is more expensive. There are no qualifications to get supplies, so any family in need is able to come and that makes it helpful I think to a wider group in our community.”

The wider need is reflected in the number of districts in attendance.

In 2020, seven school districts as well as home school students were represented at the event. This year Hewlett said students from more than 10 districts registered.

While more than 1,000 people registered, organizers expected to see about 800 kids and families at this year’s event, she said.

According to Weed, it’s not atypical for a percentage of people to sign up for the event and not attend, but he anticipates that to change due to inflation and the economy.

“I’m expecting that number to be a lot lower this year because again if you’re a family with two or three children or three or four children, it’s two or three hundred dollars per child to get them ready for school, and if we can lift some of that burden from folks who are pinched right now trying to make ends meet, that’s what we’re here to do,” he said.

Weed said Project SHARE got a list from Carlisle Area School District with the supplies students would need for the year, so rather than pinpointing what students need most, Carlisle 4 Kids can meet all needs before the school year kicks off. Backpacks, however, are a favorite among the students, Hewlett said.

This year also allowed parents to do something they haven’t for the past two years at the event: park their cars.

Now in its sixth year, the event has been set up as a drive thru for the past two years, courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the big day, this is the first day we’ve been in person in a couple of years, so the kids actually get to pick their own backpacks,” Jason Maddux, community impact director of United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County, said. “The last couple of years was a drive thru so we were handing them backpacks that were already filled, they didn’t get to pick them.”

While the event could be adapted in recent years, he’s grateful to see it back in person.

“The human interaction when you see people and smile at the kids when they walk away with a backpack, you can’t replace that,” Maddux said.

At the event, volunteers distribute supplies donated by local organizations and collected through United Way’s annual Fill the Bus campaign. This year, Fill the Bus was held July 15-16 at Walmart on Noble Boulevard in Carlisle, where people could pick up a list of supplies, purchase them and donate on the spot, or drop off supplies purchased from other locations.

Maddux said United Way collects the items and Project SHARE organizes distribution, involving various organizations and more than 150 volunteers throughout the day.

“This is not a Project SHARE event, this is not a United Way event, this is truly a community event for our children,” Weed said.