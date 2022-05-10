Carlise weighs bid options to replace expiring solid waste and recycling contract

"Why can we not get rid of borough bags altogether?"

Councilor Joel Hicks's question came during a discussion about solid waste and recycling options during the Carlisle Borough's workshop meeting May 4. It's a question some members of the community may share about trash service in the borough and an option the council could consider.

During the meeting, the council discussed options for solid waste and recycling in the borough next year. The borough's current three-year contract with Waste Connections expires Dec. 31 and Public Works Director Mark Malarich estimated at the meeting that the bid package for next year's services would go out in a week or two. He expects to receive bids in early June and intends to present them during the council's July workshop meeting.

"When we present the results of the bids to council, we’ll also have an analysis of what others are paying now and also an analysis of costs if the borough would provide that service," Malarich said at the meeting.

The purpose of the conversation was not to come to decide on an option, but for the council to evaluate the options Malarich outlined and to provide feedback and adjust the bids as necessary.

Following their discussion, the council approved advertising four bid options.

Continued Pay as You Throw

The first option Malarich presented is continuing the Pay as You Throw system the borough has in place. Under this system, residents pay for the trash they generate by purchasing trash bags as needed for $5.85 each, or attaching stickers (priced at $5.55 each) to bags of their own.

Mayor Sean Shultz said during the council's discussion regarding solid waste and recycling goals in February that the bags themselves only cost 31 cents, however the price includes trash collection service.

Malarich said the bag price has remained the same since the borough established its current contract, however the cost is insufficient to pay for trash and recycling services, so the council is drawing from the general fund to make up the difference. He said if the borough continues with the Pay as You Throw program, he expects the price of the bags to increase to about 55 cents each.

The borough's website also mentions the deficit, and says that the borough has maintained the bag price to limit financial strain on households rather than increase it to $6.57, the cost required to support trash and recycling collection.

Malarich said a benefit of sticking with the Pay as You Throw Program is that it's easy to implement because residents are familiar with it. He also said that the amount of waste generated in the borough and the recycling collected are both lower than the national average, indicating that the borough is not getting the level of participation in the Pay as You Throw program that it should.

"The pay as you throw program that we have, if you think about it, has the incentive for people to not participate or find other ways of disposing their waste," Malarich said.

He said the borough has experienced code issues associated with people using park dumpsters for material that wasn't generated through park use.

"What that is doing is that’s driving up the cost," Malarich said. The service provider has a fixed cost, so people are paying more than they would pay if the borough had more participation in the system, he said.

Under this system, residents could fill an unlimited number of bags with maximum of 40 pounds of trash each.

Flat fee/hybrid options

The second bid option Malarich outlined would include the implementation of a flat fee for each dwelling unit regardless of the number of people living there or their consumption.

In this option, a fourth line would be added to each residential dwelling's utility bill (which currently charges for water usage, sewage usage and a stormwater fee) to include solid waste.

A flat fee for each dwelling would remove the borough from supplying borough bags or stickers and ensure more participation. This option wouldn't give residents an incentive to reduce solid waste generation, nor would it differentiate between people who produce more or less trash.

This bid option would allow residents to dispose of up to three containers (each weighing a maximum of 40 pounds) per week.

The third bid the council approved called for a flat fee per dwelling unit that would allow residents to dispose of one container weighing a maximum of 40 pounds per week, as well as unlimited additional borough bags or bags with stickers as needed.

With this approach, people who generate more waste would pay more and borough billing would mean higher participation, but the 40-pound container might still be bigger than is needed by some residents.

Hybrid option

Malarich said the final bid option serves as a hybrid option between the Pay as You Throw system and a flat fee per dwelling unit. Under this option, residents would be charged a flat fee to dispose of up to three 40-pound containers and additional borough bags (or bags with stickers) as needed. However, if residents wanted to, they would have the ability to opt out of the fixed fee and instead utilize a Pay as You Throw system under which they would be required to purchase a minimum of 24 stickers per year.

The average number of bags per quarter is 10.5, so the requirement of 24 bags per year would be well below that average and would allow residents to dispose of a minimum of one bag every other week, Malarich said.

Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said the bill for this fourth bid option would go out and residents interested in opting out would have to visit town hall, where the bill would be adjusted upon their purchase of the 24 stickers.

She said that for any of the bids involving a flat fee, the borough may prioritize trash on the utility bill. Currently, payments are made to the stormwater fee first, then sewage, then water, allowing water to be turned off in the event of arrears. Armstrong said that if a flat fee option is chosen for next year's contract, the borough is considering that the trash payment be made first, before the stormwater fee payment, although she said this would still need to be vetted with the borough's solicitor.

Bids and beyond

Malarich said his intention is to require a price from bidders on each of the four options and that he expects the will be three or four possible bidders. He added that if a service provider only gives a price on one option, it will be considered a non-bid.

The council also discussed the possibility of switching to an in-house service as opposed to a contracted service with service providers. Malarich explained that the borough would need a certain number of years to to make the transition, as well as additional staff and equipment to make trash and recycling collection possible within the borough.

"If we did it today, we would not have the equipment today," he said.

Shultz expressed hope in the possibility of examining an in house service in the future at the end of the the next contract, which Malarich estimated will be about a three-year contract.

During the council's discussion, Shultz said there are "number of competing interests" relating to solid waste and recycling in the borough. He mentioned the ongoing code issues with the current Pay as You Throw system as well as the desire to reduce carbon emissions and maintain affordability.

"I think it’s going to be impossible to be perfect on every problem and so we’re going to have to do our best," Shultz said.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

