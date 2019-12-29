The budget document produced by Carlisle Borough is as much a means of chronicling the work of the previous year as it is an opportunity to look ahead to the priorities for the upcoming year and the budget appropriations to fund those goals.
Here’s a look at some of those projects.
Carlisle connectivity project
One of the more high-profile, and most expensive, projects in 2020 will be the start of the long-awaited Carlisle Connectivity Project.
The borough awarded a $5,874,007 contract to Rogele Inc. of Harrisburg last month, pending PennDOT approval, for the part of the project they've called the "TIGER project."
The name comes from the $5 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant received by the borough in 2016 to assist with the construction.
The project includes traffic calming measures on Fairground Avenue, stormwater and sidewalk improvements as well as a four-point roundabout at B and College streets and a three-point roundabout at B Street and Fairground Avenue.
Funding for the project comes from a combination of the federal TIGER grant, state and local grants, tax increment financing and funds from the borough's capital reserves.
“The balance between those is still being worked on,” borough engineer Mark Malarich said.
Road diet rehab
The faux brick crosswalks in downtown Carlisle are due for replacement.
The brick-themed TrafficPatterns, a durable preformed thermoplastic pavement marking material, were installed in August 2011 as part of Carlisle’s “road diet.”
The material has a lifespan of about seven years, Malarich said.
In a 2015 article in The Sentinel, Malarich said the material’s durability depends on the amount of motor vehicle traffic it receives, the weight of passing vehicles and how often it is plowed in the winter.
“We’re looking at other options that give us a more durable surface,” he said.
The borough is responsible for some of the crosswalks, but Dickinson College is responsible for crosswalks from West Street to Orange Street.
The borough has allocated $66,000 for a refreshment project in 2020.
Upgrading traffic signals
Traffic signals aren’t cheap.
The borough for years has focused on underground infrastructure, but it’s time to look at the surface and “there are some items we’ve not paid attention to,” Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said.
The borough has 41 signalized intersections and each one costs about $250,000 to replace.
Initially, the borough looked to replace two each year, but decided it wasn’t realistic based on the cost and on the schedule for various projects throughout the year.
You have free articles remaining.
As a result, the borough has targeted the signal at the intersection of Pitt and High streets for replacement in 2020.
The borough’s capital plan includes $1.25 million for traffic signal replacement between 2020 and 2024.
Police dog retirement
Carlisle Borough Police Department’s K9 officer, Pedro, is almost 10 years old and nearing retirement. The borough’s 2020 budget contains a line in the capital budget for $8,500 for the purchase of a new dog.
In a series of posts on its Facebook page earlier this fall, the department touted Pedro’s work, saying Pedro was involved in four area searches, 11 building searches, 19 foot patrols, 34 drug scans and eight arrests in addition to training for 20 hours each month.
Pedro was born in Slovakia in 2010, and has been with the department since 2011. The expected service life for K9s is 7-8 years, according to the department’s posts.
Swimming pool concession stand
Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Crouse said the concession stand at Carlisle Community Pool doesn’t offer the best of working conditions.
“It gets very hot,” she said.
The borough earmarked $10,000 in its 2020 budget for an architect or engineer to evaluate the pool complex for upgrades that would include improvements to the bath house.
As for the concession stand, Crouse said one idea is to eliminate it completely and replace it with a pavilion with vending machines. Food trucks could also be allowed to come in.
Replacing the concession stand in such a way would save the borough money in the long run because it would not have to hire people to work there nor would it have to stock food or keep up licensing with the Department of Agriculture.
Hybridization of the police fleet
Carlisle’s budget projections include $100,000 each year for 2020 through 2024 for the replacement of two police vehicles per year as the department works to put more hybrid vehicles into service.
Chief Taro Landis said the department is trying to save money on the idling of cars. Police have to keep patrol cars running to keep the computer systems booted up and ready to use.
Hybrids would use less gas to do so.
The department is looking into a plug-in system that would allow the computers to continue working even if the car is turned off.
“That could be a plus for us, saving wear and tear on vehicles,” Landis said.
Enhancing water meters
First, smart parking meters. Now, smart water meters.
The borough earmarked $200,000 in the 2020 budget to begin replacing residential water meters. The meter includes a system that can detect a continuous flow of water during a 24-hour period, which is a sign of a possible leak. A communications device in the meter would communicate the possible leak to the borough, which could then inform the household.
The borough worked on leak detection in the main system over the past year. At its peak use in February, the system pumped out 4.3 million gallons per day. After repairing leaks found through the borough’s leak detection program, the peak production in October was at 2.8 million gallons.
Cash, check or credit?
The borough’s finance department is looking into what it can do to give residents a new option for paying their bills. This month, officials will meet with vendors who may be able to offer services for the use of credit cards for tax collection. A new system could be implemented in 2020.