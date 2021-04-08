Bunny Hop event returns to downtown Carlisle Saturday

Merchants are being encouraged to be outside as much as possible, and some businesses will simply have baskets placed outside their businesses. Every stop has a poster with CDC guidelines listed and will have hand sanitizer available. Masks are also required.

Gilbert said there was some concern about having an event for children who can’t yet be vaccinated, but Destination Carlisle decided to go ahead since children were already in school and playing sports. Plus, vaccines are becoming more readily available and higher capacities are being allowed at both indoor and outdoor events

“If people are just conscientious and take the proper precautions that we have been taking, we can have a nice, spring day downtown,” Gilbert said.

The Bunny Hop was moved to the weekend after Easter in hopes of having better weather, but the move is also part of an overall strategy that could see the Bunny Hop become the centerpiece of a downtown spring weekend much like Spooky Saturday, an event similar to the Bunny Hop, is a hallmark event during Halloweekend in October.

The change would fill a void in activities between the time the weather starts to warm up and the Amani Festival and First Friday event that kick off the summer season downtown.

