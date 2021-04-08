Bunny Hop event returns to downtown Carlisle Saturday

The Bunny Hop returns to downtown Carlisle this Saturday.
Hosted by Destination Carlisle and Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy, the annual event takes children ages 12 and younger on a stroll through downtown to collect candy from participating businesses. The event runs from noon to 3 p.m., and families are encouraged to dress in their “Sunday Best” to make the day more festive.
Stephanie Patterson Gilbert said precautions will be taken in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Traditionally, Bunny Hop participants picked up a map of locations at Georgie Lou’s. This year, the map will be posted online for participants to print or view on their phone to avoid the crowd that usually gathers to pick up the maps.
The link will be posted to the Facebook pages for Georgie Lou's and Destination Carlisle as well as the event's Facebook page.
Once families have the maps, they can start their journey anywhere downtown.
“In fact, we don’t want them to start all in the same place to keep that distance between people and not have lines as much as possible,” Gilbert said.
Merchants are being encouraged to be outside as much as possible, and some businesses will simply have baskets placed outside their businesses. Every stop has a poster with CDC guidelines listed and will have hand sanitizer available. Masks are also required.
Gilbert said there was some concern about having an event for children who can’t yet be vaccinated, but Destination Carlisle decided to go ahead since children were already in school and playing sports. Plus, vaccines are becoming more readily available and higher capacities are being allowed at both indoor and outdoor events
“If people are just conscientious and take the proper precautions that we have been taking, we can have a nice, spring day downtown,” Gilbert said.
The Bunny Hop was moved to the weekend after Easter in hopes of having better weather, but the move is also part of an overall strategy that could see the Bunny Hop become the centerpiece of a downtown spring weekend much like Spooky Saturday, an event similar to the Bunny Hop, is a hallmark event during Halloweekend in October.
The change would fill a void in activities between the time the weather starts to warm up and the Amani Festival and First Friday event that kick off the summer season downtown.
