Bunny Hop event hops back into Carlisle Saturday

If the arrival of some mild April weather isn't enough to coax Carlisle residents outside this weekend, the ninth annual Downtown Carlisle Bunny Hop might do the trick.

The event, hosted by Georgie Lou's Retro Candy, runs from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Families are encouraged to dress in their Sunday best and check out downtown Carlisle where children ages 12 and under will have the chance to gather treats, play games and make crafts at participating businesses, a Georgie Lou's news release said.

Participants will be able to access a map of these locations on Georgie Lou's Facebook page and the Bunny Hop Facebook page beginning Friday.

"Having families actually walk the sidewalks helps them realize how lucky we are to have such a vibrant small business community in downtown Carlisle," said Stephanie Patterson Gilbert, owner of Georgie Lou's.

Patterson Gilbert said that COVID-19 has led to cancellations and decreased participation for the event the past two years, but she is hoping both the Bunny Hop and Spooky Saturday (Georgie Lou's fall event) will eventually rebound to what they were before the pandemic.

In 2019, Spooky Saturday saw nearly 1,000 children and their families and involved around 70 businesses, a far cry from the 60 kids and 15 businesses that participated in her very first event.

Georgie Lou's hosted its first Spooky Saturday in 2010 not long after Patterson Gilbert opened the shop. The Bunny Hop debuted in 2012.

"The idea behind both Spooky Saturday and Bunny Hop is simple," Patterson Gilbert said. "Families follow a map that takes them around downtown Carlisle to participating locations while getting to know our downtown neighborhood of small businesses."

All participating businesses hand out treats during the Bunny Hop, but some have additional crafts, photo ops or activities, the release said.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.