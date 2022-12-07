Budget Basics: Carlisle finance director breaks down proposed budget for 2023

Carlisle's proposed 2023 budget is up for borough council's consideration and possible approval at this week's meeting.

A public hearing will take place at 6:45 p.m. Thursday and a council meeting will follow at 7 p.m.

The budget is available online at the Carlisle Borough's website. The Sentinel spoke with Finance Director Richard Juday, who highlighted a few key elements ahead of this week's decision:

Q: What are the key changes in this year’s budget compared to last year?

A: The 2023 budget demonstrates the borough’s commitment to maintaining the same level of service as previously provided to property owners, businesses and borough customers. The most prominent change in the budget is the change to the borough’s trash and recycling program, which will change from a pay-to-throw program to a hybrid quarterly billing/pay-to-throw program. Additional details on this are provided in item two below. The borough has also budgeted to use grant funds to start a mental health co-responder pilot program which is aimed to improve the overall interactions between borough services and individuals who face mental health challenges. Finally, the borough continues to prioritize the rehabilitation of key infrastructure throughout the borough including sewer system rehabilitation, water system rehabilitation, stormwater system rehabilitation and roadway improvements. The borough is committed to ensuring the regular rehabilitation in each of these areas to ensure we are good stewards of the community’s assets.

Q: What is the biggest impact of this year’s budget on Carlisle residents?

A: The borough’s trash and recycling program will change in 2023 from a pay-to-throw program to a hybrid quarterly billing/pay-to-throw program. Effective Jan 1., borough bags will no longer be used for trash collection. Trash will be collected weekly in a customer-provided container (bag or rigid, reusable container). Waste Connections (the borough’s vendor) will charge the borough $75 per quarter per household to collect one bag or container of trash (40-pound content limit), one recycling bin or Toter, and one bulk item per week. The borough will pass along the quarterly charge to residents through a charge on their borough utility bill. If more than 40 pounds of trash needs disposed, tags will be available for purchase ($6.92 per tag) from the borough that must be attached to the additional bags provided by residents. Recycling will still be picked up weekly in the current recycling bins or Toters and residents can still leave out one bulk item per week. The borough will no longer be selling borough-issued trash bags.

Q: Can residents expect to see any increases or decreases in their taxes or utility fees?

A: We are happy to report that there are no budgeted changes to the tax rate or the water, sewer, stormwater, and parking rates. Residents who are eligible to participate in the borough’s trash and recycling program will see a change on their utility bill reflecting a new $75 per quarter charge for each participating dwelling unit. This charge is the exact amount charged to the borough by the borough’s vendor, Waste Connections. All funds collected will be passed directly to Waste Connections to pay for their services to collect, transport and process borough trash and recycling. The cost for additional tags will change from $5.54 to $6.92 and will also be passed directly on to Waste Connections as payment for their services.

Q: What are some of the most noteworthy projects highlighted on next year’s budget?

A: The 2023 budget includes funding for a number of capital rehabilitation and improvement projects intended to ensure the borough is able to provide continuous, high-quality and essential public services to residents and visitors. Some of these projects include [the] continuation of on-going water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure rehabilitation and replacement, and [the] continuation of the Carlisle Connectivity Project.

The Carlisle Connectivity Project is a multiphase, multiyear program that has included private investment to restore the grid system to the road network in north-central portion of the borough and public investment to enhance pedestrian mobility and safety. Construction on the final portion of the [Carlisle] Connectivity Project is planned to start next summer and will involve realignment of the intersection of North Hanover Street with Carlisle Spring Road and construction of a roundabout at the five-point intersection of North Hanover Street, East and West Penn streets and Fairground Avenue. Water main replacement and stormwater improvements will also take place within the Connectivity Project work area. Construction on this final phase of the Connectivity Project is expected to take 2 years.

The borough expects to finish the $5 million water main replacement project that started this October by the middle of next year. In all, this project will replace almost two miles of older water mains throughout the central portion of the borough that have experienced the highest percentage of recent water main breaks and leaks. Water service lines from the main to the curb stop and older water valves are included in this replacement project. The borough intends to continue with its sanitary sewer main rehabilitation program in the area tributary to the Ridge Street Wastewater Pumping Station. This project will include a combination of sewer main replacement and sewer lining. This is a multiyear project with a yearly goal of rehabilitating between one and two miles of sanitary sewer main and manholes each year.

The 2023 budget also includes funds for completion of the first phase of the park project. The project design includes developing a new recreational park that will run along the east side of Fairground Avenue and include amenities such as a skate spot, play equipment and a multi-use path.

Q: The budget for next year includes a deficit. What caused this deficit and how is the borough accounting for it?

A: The borough, like individuals and businesses, is not immune to the rising costs of products and services. As a result, the borough builds its budget with the understanding that the cost to provide the same level of service next year will be higher. The borough has not raised taxes since 2017, resulting in the general funds primary revenue source (real property taxes) remaining stagnant. Not raising rates at a pace that matches the rising costs to provide services has resulted in an anticipated budget deficit in the borough’s general fund. I am happy to report that in previous years, the borough has been fortunate enough to close its budget deficit through critical budget management during those years. This includes reducing costs where able, delaying hiring as long as possible, and seeking grant opportunities as they come available. The success of borough council and staff of monitoring the deficit throughout the previous years and managing our resources accordingly has enabled the borough to reduce its reliance on fund balance reserves (savings) to pay for operating services. As such, the borough is fortunate enough to have some flexibility in determining when to increase tax rates and utility fees, understanding that any rate changes may have a significant impact to the members of our community.

Q: If the borough pulls from reserve funding to cover the deficit, is this deficit something that could impact budgets in the upcoming years?

A: When the borough pulls from reserves to cover a budget deficit we limit the available reserves for future years. This impacts future budgets in the sense that using these reserves in any given year will limit the available reserves for future years and projects. This will require an alternative revenue source to fill any gaps, which could take the form of rate and fee increases in future years.

Q: What are the biggest sources of revenue in next year’s budget?

A: The largest source of revenue for the general fund is taxes, including real estate taxes, earned income taxes and local services taxes. Our other funds raise funding independently from taxes and typically include usage rates and fees including utilities, parking fees and trash collection fees.

Q: What are some of the biggest expenditures in next year’s budget?

A: The largest expenditures in next years budget are our capital infrastructure improvements. The water and sewer funds alone show capital projects making up greater than 50% of the overall program costs. The borough is committed to being proactive in addressing the aging infrastructure for our water, sewer and stormwater piping under the ground. As such, when customers pay their utilities they may find some comfort knowing that a significant portion of the rates and fees they are paying are going to tangible assets that will benefit them for many years. The borough also has in the budget to purchase a replacement fire truck that will be capable of a level of service that allows us to eliminate two aging fire apparatuses.

Q: What does the budget creation process look like and when does that process start?

A: The borough’s administrative budget process starts in June with the distribution of the budget schedule and budget instructions. Department directors, senior staff and budget managers are responsible for preparing detailed estimates for each expenditure account under their budgetary control. Generally, there is at least one or two meetings with each department director to review both the capital and operating budgets. Participants in these meetings include the borough manager, assistant borough manager, director of finance, department director and other key departmental staff. These meetings usually begin in late August and conclude by the end of September. In early October, the department of finance begins estimating revenue for the remainder of the current year and for the following year. Historical information, trends analysis and current activities are the most common tools used to develop revenue estimates. After the preliminary analysis is completed, the finance department and the borough manager work together to evaluate any changes needed to the original submissions. Once department directors have reviewed the latest revision, the borough manager prepares the budget message and the finance department finalizes the budget book for borough council's review.

Q: What was the hardest part of creating next year’s budget?

A: The most challenging part in the development of our budget is balancing the level of services we offer with the capacity of our community to be able to afford the costs of those services.

Q: Would you say this is the most difficult part every year?

A: Yes, this is the most challenging part of budget development each year because the borough is committed to meeting the needs of our community which evolve over time. In order to provide these services, the borough needs to balance the rates and fees it charges to accomplish the established goals.