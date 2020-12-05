Bosler Memorial Library limits services starting Monday

Bosler Library to limit services

Bosler Memorial Library will limit its services starting Monday.

The library building will be open only for those with appointments for the IdentoGo Fingerprinting or to view A Cast of Blues, a traveling art exhibit featuring masks and photos that tell the story of the men and women who lived and breathed the blues in Mississippi. No other services will be available inside the building.

“This was not an easy decision to make. We know that so many of you depend on our services. We know that this year has been one filled with disruptions. We deeply appreciate how frustrating these disruptions have been,” said library Executive Director Jeffrey Swope in a statement Friday.

Swope said the library worked hard to provide services in a safe environment for patrons, staff and volunteers.

“We see about 300 to 400 people a day through our doors. We are proud that our efforts have been successful and we have not had an outbreak of the virus at the library,” he said.