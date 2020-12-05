Bosler Memorial Library limits services starting Monday

Bosler Library to limit services
Bosler Memorial Library will limit its services starting Monday.
The library building will be open only for those with appointments for the IdentoGo Fingerprinting or to view A Cast of Blues, a traveling art exhibit featuring masks and photos that tell the story of the men and women who lived and breathed the blues in Mississippi. No other services will be available inside the building.
“This was not an easy decision to make. We know that so many of you depend on our services. We know that this year has been one filled with disruptions. We deeply appreciate how frustrating these disruptions have been,” said library Executive Director Jeffrey Swope in a statement Friday.
Swope said the library worked hard to provide services in a safe environment for patrons, staff and volunteers.
“We see about 300 to 400 people a day through our doors. We are proud that our efforts have been successful and we have not had an outbreak of the virus at the library,” he said.
The library has been tracking the number of cases in COVID-19 since it re-opened in June after the spring shutdown. The increase in cases in the library’s service area is significant on it’s own, but it becomes “deeply concerning” with the likelihood of a surge during the holidays. As a result, the library administration and board of directors decided it was time to adjust its services out of an abundance of caution.
“We do not know when we will return to normal operations. This will depend upon what happens over time. It will not be before the end of the year,” Swope wrote.
As in the spring shutdown, the library will continue to offer online resources, virtual programming and assistance over the phone.
The library encourages patrons to use the library’s expanded curbside pick-up services.
To set an appointment to view the Cast of Blues exhibit or use curbside services, go to www.cumberlandcountylibraries.org/BOS.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!