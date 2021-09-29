Bosler Library in Carlisle to host program on Black soldier in Revolutionary War

Historian and musician Joseph “Joe” Becton will present his interpretive program, “The Black Soldier in the American Revolutionary War,” at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at Bosler Memorial Library, 158 W. High St., Carlisle.

This program will be held in the meeting rooms at the Bosler Memorial Library and is free and open to the public. No registration is necessary.

The one-hour educational, interactive and interpretive program demonstrates camp life and discusses the struggle for African inclusion in the Continental Army. It includes Gen. George Washington’s involvement with creating an all-Black regiment at Valley Forge, which he then ordered to be abolished in 1780.

Becton was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania in 1952. He is a second generation Philadelphian who was introduced to history by his father, a history and social studies teacher in the Philadelphia school system. Becton has been a Marine, park ranger, counselor, teacher and director of visitor services.

He holds memberships in the Association for the Study of African-American History and Life, and in the Pennsylvania Historical Society. Becton is the co-founder of the 3rd Regiment U.S. Colored Troops Civil War reenactors, and the First Rhode Island regiment American Revolutionary War reenactors.