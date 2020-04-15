Bluegrass on the Grass at Dickinson College canceled for 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bluegrass on the Grass has been canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus.

The annual event draws thousands to the Dickinson College campus for a daylong festival featuring notable bluegrass performers from across the country. Founded in 1996, it has become a staple of Carlisle's summer events calendar.

In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organizers said they reached a decision to cancel the event to protect the health and safety of those attending the festival.

"Many of us are at higher risk for serious and lethal complications of the virus and social distancing is simply not possible given the number of attendees and tight seating in Dickinson College’s academic quad," they wrote.

Organizers anticipate holding the 25th Bluegrass on the Grass festival on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

