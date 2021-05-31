Bleier puts Memorial Day in perspective at Carlisle commemoration

Bleeding out from a wound to the thigh, Rocky Bleier saw death amid the firefight.
The soldier the platoon had nicknamed “Hawaii” went down with two bullets in the gut. The man never stood up again.
Coping with trauma, Bleier recalled his Roman Catholic education. One nun in particular, his sixth-grade teacher, used to tell stories of soldiers who fought in World War II and Korea.
“When the blood started to flow, they started making deals [with God] and that’s how some of them became priests,” the Vietnam War veteran said. “I didn’t want to be a priest.”
A four-time Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl champion, Bleier was the guest speaker Monday at the Carlisle Memorial Day ceremony held at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center.
“We were getting hammered,” Bleier said, recalling Aug. 20, 1969. “All of a sudden, out of the corner of my eye, I saw a grenade come in. Unstoppable, it rolled between my feet and went off.”
The shrapnel removed part of one foot and injured his leg. Bleier was loaded onto a poncho and dragged from the battle until his rescuers were too tired to go any further. The medivac helicopter was so far away.
“Out of the darkness, two black hands reached down and picked me up,” Bleier said. “He throws me over his shoulder and starts carrying me.” At one point, the Black soldier stopped to catch a breath before pressing on to the landing zone.
“He got me to the chopper and put me on,” Bleier said. “I didn’t know his name or where he came from. There was no difference between him being Black and me being white for we were brothers in war.”
From there, Bleier was transported to a hospital in Da Nang. He woke up in a ward with questions of “Why me?”, “Now what?” and “What’s going to happen?” running through his mind.
In the bed across from Bleier was a soldier, a triple amputee. If anyone had the right to be bitter, it was this man who had sacrificed three limbs for his country.
Instead, the soldier welcomed every opportunity to go to physical therapy by grabbing the trapeze, swinging his torso over his bed and lowering himself onto the wheelchair.
“On the way out, he stopped by my bed,” Bleier said. “He said, ‘Hey, how are you doing today? You know you look better today than you did yesterday because, let’s be honest, when you got here yesterday, you looked like (expletive).”
The soldier reassured Bleier that the surgeons would take good care of him and that, one day, he would see Bleier again in the real world. “That young soldier chose to make a difference. … He chose to have a positive attitude,” Bleier said. “You think of the people who help you along the way.”
Weeks later, Bleier had recovered enough in Tokyo to gather the courage to ask his doctor if he could return to playing football with the Steelers. He had been drafted into the Army early in his career.
The doctor laughed and told him not to worry. He could have a normal life without the rigors of the gridiron. “As an authority figure, he just sucked that hope right out,” Bleier said. But days later, he received a postcard from the team urging him along. Bleier would recover and return to the Steelers where he made history with the Black and Gold.
“I think about that story and those of us who have the ability to touch and change people,” Bleier said. “The stories we lived in the past, the stories we have today and the stories that will be in the future make us the people we are and the country we live in.”
Carlisle native Matt Kranchick introduced Bleier to the podium. A former Pittsburgh Steeler, he was on the team that won the Super Bowl in 2005.
“I like to think that I was a tough guy, but I could never do the things my father and other veterans did,” Kranchick told the audience. “He received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for valor in Vietnam. He truly is my hero.
“Being back in Carlisle on Memorial Day is not something that is unfamiliar to me,” Kranchick said. “I can remember the parades as a kid and my mom taking my sister and me over to the courthouse steps to see my dad who slept outside to raise awareness about the POWs.”
Seated in the audience were Ken and Jackie Barrick of Dickinson Township. Steelers fans, the two had a connection with Bleier and such other legends as Franco Harris, Terry Bradshaw and Mean Joe Green.
Back in the day, Pittsburgh native Jackie Barrick owned a singing telegram business that used to frequent birthday parties and other team events. During one performance, she was among the eight singers who stood on the football field in top hats, tails, bowties and tights before a game. “It was wonderful,” she said. “I’m just honored to be a part of this.”
“Rocky is just so good,” her husband said. “He’s overcome a lot of obstacles, injuries and memories.”
Mike and Michele Gavazzi of Chambersburg invited her father Mike Komir to the ceremony Monday because he’s both a Steelers fan and served in Vietnam.
“We thought what a perfect opportunity to honor veterans,” Michele Gavazzi said. “My dad gets to meet Rocky Bleier.”
Like others, she saw Monday as more than just the official start of summer or an excuse to have a barbecue.
“It’s good to keep things in perspective of what this day really stands for and to remember the people who have died fighting for our country,” Gavazzi said.
“They are the heroes,’ said Komir, an Army veteran who served in Southeast Asia from 1969 to 1970. He was a mortarman with the 1st Aviation Brigade of the 1st Cavalry Division.
