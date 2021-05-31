Bleier puts Memorial Day in perspective at Carlisle commemoration

“He got me to the chopper and put me on,” Bleier said. “I didn’t know his name or where he came from. There was no difference between him being Black and me being white for we were brothers in war.”

From there, Bleier was transported to a hospital in Da Nang. He woke up in a ward with questions of “Why me?”, “Now what?” and “What’s going to happen?” running through his mind.

In the bed across from Bleier was a soldier, a triple amputee. If anyone had the right to be bitter, it was this man who had sacrificed three limbs for his country.

Instead, the soldier welcomed every opportunity to go to physical therapy by grabbing the trapeze, swinging his torso over his bed and lowering himself onto the wheelchair.

“On the way out, he stopped by my bed,” Bleier said. “He said, ‘Hey, how are you doing today? You know you look better today than you did yesterday because, let’s be honest, when you got here yesterday, you looked like (expletive).”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The soldier reassured Bleier that the surgeons would take good care of him and that, one day, he would see Bleier again in the real world. “That young soldier chose to make a difference. … He chose to have a positive attitude,” Bleier said. “You think of the people who help you along the way.”