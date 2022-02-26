Black Culture Festival concludes eventful week for Hope Station to celebrate Black History Month

Going into last week, Hope Station Executive Director Safronia Perry was "tired," but "excited." By the end of this weekend, she was "pleased."

Hope Station held three events this past week in celebration of Black History Month: an OB-GYN Collage Workshop Tuesday night, a Black Girl Chronicles Learning Series Thursday and the sixth annual Black Cultural Festival Saturday to conclude the week with what Perry described as a "celebration."

"We love doing this event," Perry said of the festival. "It grows every year."

The Black Cultural Festival ran Saturday afternoon at the Carlisle Masonic Temple located at 1236 Holly Pike in Carlisle, featuring music, vendors, networking, and food among other features. Attendees could also meet some of the event's sponsors and network with different organizations as well.

Perry said she was pleased with the festival's turnout.

"You know, we didn’t get to do it last year, so we’re so…excited about everything," Perry said. "I mean, the other events were leading up to this one, so I’m pleased. I’m really happy with everything!”

Music

Musician Emanuel Nsingani performed Congolese jazz and what he referred to as a mix of different music styles at the Black Cultural Festival. Originally from the Republic of Congo, Nsingani said that some of the songs he performed were pieces he composed himself.

"I call them colors, African colors mixed with jazz,” Nsingani said, referring to his composition style.

Nsingani said this is the fourth time he performed at the festival and that the event brings love and unity and "reminds everybody how important they are.”

"It’s Black History Month, and it’s to empower and show some love to the Black community," Nsingani said. "It’s always important, first of all, and I’m just overjoyed to be invited from time to time to come and perform for this kind of event.”

Singers Gessye Safou-Mat and Momo Baz both traveled from Virginia to perform with Nsingani.

Safou-Mat said this was her first time performing at the festival, but that she'd performed with Nsingani before at similar events.

“I think it’s great, it means that we can share our culture, we can share our languages, we can share music which is universal, so that’s amazing,” Safou-Mat said. “I think it’s great to celebrate Black culture. It has brought so much to the world and it’s also a means to say that we’re all together in this and spread some love.”

Baz said this year marked her second performance at the festival, and she sang a song called "Bomba."

"It means hope, like consolation," Baz said. "Sometimes we go through a situation and it feels like nobody’s around you and no family and whatever. One thing you don’t have to lose is your hope because hope will help you to get to the next step.”

Baz and Safou-Mat both said the wanted to see the festival continue.

"I hope this festival will keep on going," Baz said. "It’s good to see the community all together so I hope this is not the last time and there will be more to come."

Jim Washington Award

The festival also included the presentation of the Jim Washington Award, which honors the former Hope Station Executive Director who died in 2017.

This year's award recipient was Linda Manning, founder and president of Carlisle Victory Circle, an organization dedicated to making a difference to Carlisle Area School District middle and high school students. Manning is also a member of the Carlisle Are School District's school board.

Perry presented the award to Manning during the festival.

Manning said she was "so grateful" for the award and just wanted to say thank you.

"It means an awful lot," Manning said. "Receiving the award in honor of Jim Washington, that really is a humbling experience for me because Jim was a really fine man."

Dickinson College

Students from Dickinson College were also involved in multiple aspects of the Black Cultural Festival. Senior Felix Smith served as the festival's emcee, a role he received through his internship with Hope Station. He said he also helped plan and schedule the day's events. He referred to the process as a "cumulative effort."

"There’s a good amount of people from the Dickinson community here," Smith said "I think it’s a good opportunity for them to cultivate some type of relationship and bond that we haven’t had yet between the Carlisle community and Dickinson so I think it’s a really good start."

A member of Dickinson's Exiled Poetry Society read poetry, and a group of students from Dickinson's Delta Sigma Theta chapter performed a piece highlighting the chapter's history. Delta Sigma Theta also set up a table and connected with individuals attending the festival. Smith read poetry and rapped for the audience.

"I think it’s been going very well," Smith said of the event. "There’s a lot of business going on with the vendors and there’s also a lot of people from the community that are partaking and experiencing the whole event, so I think that’s good.”

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

