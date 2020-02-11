Black Cultural Fest coming to Carlisle on Feb. 29

Hope Station’s annual Black History Month celebration is taking on a new focus this year as it unveils Black Cultural Fest.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 29 at Hamilton Elementary School, 735 Clay St., Carlisle. It features vendors, entertainment and the annual fashion show with students from Dickinson College.

The Jim Washington Station of Hope Award will be awarded to Sonya Browne, shelter supervisor at Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties and a longtime advocate for justice issues.

Safronia Perry, executive director of Hope Station, said history is important and she’s sure there will be other events throughout February to draw attention it. Hope Station, however, wants to celebrate black culture today.

“We’re saying, ‘Come see us, period’ - not just the history of us like we don’t exist anymore. History is very important, but our present and our future is just as important,” Perry said.

The festival will feature performances and vendors. Again this year, the vendors will be limited to black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.