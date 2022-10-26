Billie Owens, daughter of former Carlisle basketball star, represents Pennsylvania at Miss USA competition

Billie LaRaé Owens may not have clinched the Miss USA pageant title, but she still went home with a crown.

Owens, the daughter of Carlisle basketball legend Billy Owens, lives in Phoenixville near Philadelphia and represented Pennsylvania recently at the national competition in Reno, Nevada.

The preliminary round of the competition took place Sept. 26 and featured 51 contestants, one from each state and the District of Columbia. The finals were broadcast live on Oct. 3.

To kick off the night, the judges selected the top 16 competitors, Owens said. These girls then walked in front of the judges who narrowed the pool to 12. From there, each of the 12 remaining contestants competed in swimsuit and evening gown before the judges selected the top five who answered an on-stage question. Final placements were decided from there, she said.

As the judges read the top 16 names, Owens' wasn't among them. While shock initially prevented her from feeling much of anything, it was a scenario she'd prepared for.

"I just prepared myself for both outcomes and knew that winning would be an amazing opportunity and I’d be so grateful for it, but that didn’t define me as a person or define my career or my next steps, so I was OK with it," Owens said.

R'Bonney Gabriel from Texas took home the Miss USA title.

To Owens, the pageant was different than others she'd competed in because everyone there had a crown.

"Everyone walks away from Miss USA as a winner already because we all are the winners of our states where at the state level you’re still competing to even get to that position, so I feel like I was able to have more of a good time," she said. "There is pressure but it’s not do or die essentially because like I said, I didn’t win but I came home the next day still as Miss Pennsylvania so that’s pretty cool."

Owens earned the Miss Pennsylvania crown in April after placing first runner-up in the competition in 2019 and 2020 and fourth runner-up last year.

Since then, she focused on her physical training, working with walking coach Lissette Garcia who was crowned Miss Florida USA in 2011, as well as an interview coach and others who had previously helped her train to compete for Miss Pennsylvania.

Aside from that, Owens also focused her attention on being mentally prepared to compete at such a high level. This included a focus on trusting herself and being authentic.

"I think when it came to the Miss USA pageant it was really important for me to be myself because I’ve always felt like there’s only one you and there’s not going to be another girl that’s like me so I might as well give them Billie to my fullest," she said. "I think I did do that and I’m happy to say that. I think, you know, if I didn’t walk away with the crown, at least I walked away with everyone there getting to know me for really who I am."

To her, the biggest challenge of the competition was remembering to enjoy it.

"I think a lot of girls go in with the mindset that they want to win and they can sometimes lose sight of what the competition is truly about which is making friends, creating memories, walking with a network that you can use beyond pageantry, because there’s only one girl who walks away with the crown so it’s like you have to go there and kind of make other things happen for yourself as opposed to just that," Owens said.

Looking back, she said she feels that she truly enjoyed the experience and made memories there.

Now that the Miss USA pageant is over, Owens is turning her attention to what comes next, starting with the remainder of her reign as Miss Pennsylvania. She'll take her farewell walk and give up the crown at next year's competition April 15 to 16.

After that, she has some options.

"I don’t know, I feel like I’m not really ready to shake the whole pageantry bug off of me yet but I would have to do my research and look into other systems because I’m not really familiar with any other systems besides Miss USA and the Miss Universe organization," she said.

Owens said most pageants allow competitors to participate until they're 28 years old, and at 26, she'd still have about two years of eligibility.

If she doesn't continue with pageantry, Owens would like to move to New York City.

"I’ve always wanted to live in New York City and pursue a career in journalism," she said. "I have a degree in broadcast and digital journalism, and right after college I got into the pageant world so I haven’t really used my degree yet. But I know it’s something I do want to make sure I do use in the future, and I guess I’m at the spot now where I can start exploring that."