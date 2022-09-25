Bill Miller Jr. puts his treasure trove of car collectibles on the auction block this week in Carlisle

Ever since he was a kid, Bill Miller Jr. said he has been fascinated by automobiles.

“We lived behind a gas station in uptown Harrisburg,” he recalled. “I would go look at the cars that were out back – the cars that didn’t run. I could sit in those cars and shift gears and just pretend I was driving. I was probably 9 or 10 years old.”

Miller would hang out by the bays of Bardell’s Sunoco on Front Street, watching the mechanics repair the vehicles. He even helped to wash cars.

As fascination turned to passion, Miller started to collect all kinds of vehicles, car parts, memorabilia, merchandise and literature, including items from the dealerships that he owned and operated later in life.

Now 79, this enthusiast finds himself at a crossroads. This week, he plans to sell off his treasure trove of objects while holding onto the fond memories.

The automotive part of the auction takes place Thursday at the Carlisle Expo Center, with the collectibles and merchandise going up for bid Monday and Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. each day at the former Smith’s Appliance Store at 1188 Spring Road. Preview times for the collectibles run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day, with bidder registration beginning at 7 a.m.

“It’s basically for retirement at this point,” Miller said about the money he will earn from the auction. “I should have retired many years ago, but I love what I do.

“I’m getting up in age,” he added. “My wife asked, ‘What are we going to do with all this stuff when something happens to you?’ I can understand that completely. So I decided to put everything together.”

Miller already had an engine to move his collection along. In 1974, he founded with Chip Miller what became Carlisle Events — the partner or producer of more than a dozen annual collector car/truck events.

One key to success has been the hundreds of vendors who regularly attend the shows and draw crowds to the Carlisle Fairgrounds every year. Now that it’s time to downsize, Miller wanted to thank the vendors for their decades of support.

“They all sell this kind of stuff,” Miller said. “It’s only fair to offer it to them before I offer it to anybody else. That’s why I’m doing it Monday and Tuesday before the fall show.”

In July, Carlisle Events in partnership with Carlisle Auctions announced that the Miller collection of car parts, memorabilia, merchandise and literature will be on the auction block.

“This is stuff that nobody has seen in 30 to 60 years,” Miller said. “These are items that haven’t been to swap meets across the country. This is all fresh stuff that I’ve had for all these years.”

Like any collector, Miller kept much of his treasure trove in storage. He had items stowed away in a garage at home and in a loft of a barn on the fairgrounds that he shares with his business partners. It got to the point where a person had to walk sideways just to move through his collection.

In preparation for the sell-off, Miller and his staff unpacked and organized by category several rooms full of items from yesteryear. Among the gems on display are:

A new and never fired late 1980s engine from a Corvette Challenge car.

A 1970s era AMT Snow Sled with trailer

Automotive emblems, promo reels and slides

Hess trucks

Porcelain and neon signs

Die cast and early plastic toys

Cereal boxes signed by racing legend Richard Petty

Factory produced model cars that dealers gave away as promos

8-track tapes

There are about 20,000 pieces of literature available for sale including car model brochures, price guides, owner’s manuals and postcards salesmen used to entice repeat customers.

Starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, Miller will sell off 20 collector cars during the Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction at the Carlisle Expo Center, 100 K St.

Several of the vehicles have their own stories. The rarest in the collection is a 1954 Kaiser Darrin, a sports car named for its designer Howard “Dutch” Darrin.

“It came out two weeks before the original corvette,” Miller said. “They called them 1954s even though they came out in 1953. They were trying to upstage the corvette. As you know, they only made 435 of these cars. They’re still making corvettes.”

The collection also includes a 1956 Chevrolet convertible that Miller purchased from its original owner in 1989. This car has a connection with a race riot in York in 1969.

“The gentleman went out to dinner and was driving through town to get home when he realized there was a crowd,” Miller said. “He’s was getting a little nervous. He was trying to get away from the crowd when somebody came at him with a machete.”

The edged weapon left a mark, a scrape in the paint job over the right rear passenger side tire. The attack traumatized the owner, Miller said. “He put the car up on blocks and never used it after that. He was so upset that his car was damaged, he put the car away. I like everything that’s original. If I find a car that is an original one-owner car, I have to have it.”