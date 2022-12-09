Bicyclist flown to hospital after crash closes portion of South College Street in Carlisle Friday

A bicyclist was flown to a hospital with significant injuries after a crash involving an electric bicycle and a car in Carlisle Friday morning, police said.

Cumberland Goodwill EMS tweeted that the incident occurred around 8 a.m. on South College Street near Church Avenue.

“We only encountered one patient, who was the rider of the bicycle,” said Nathan Harig of Cumberland Goodwill EMS.

Cpl. Michael Sturm with the Carlisle Police Department said the woman riding the bicycle suffered a head injury in the crash. Her condition remains unknown.

Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene conducting an accident reconstruction and the Carlisle Police Department said South College Street could be closed for a few hours.

Police encouraged drivers to avoid the area.