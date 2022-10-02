Beyond the Borough: Outside companies maintain some of Carlisle's infrastructure

While Carlisle's infrastructure exists within the borough, private companies maintain several of its services.

"That’s completely separate from the borough," Public Works Director Mark Malarich said. "They do that work on their own under their own master plans."

As projects come up, the companies apply for construction permits, Malarich said. Some of these, such as the replacement of a gas main, are long-term projects, he said.

"There’s a lot of times where a property in the borough currently doesn’t have gas service and contacts UGI requesting gas service and then UGI comes and gets a permit to install a service line from the main to the property … or there’s a gas leak and it’s an emergency situation and they get an emergency permit from us," he said.

Malarich said the borough communicates with companies like PPL and UGI to keep them informed of anticipated road paving projects. This helps to prevent pipeline replacements on freshly paved streets.

Fiber optic cables

The borough is also in the process of incorporating a new outside company in its infrastructure: fiber optic cables installed through GloFiber, under its parent company Shentel.

Comcast already offered services in the borough, so GloFiber will serve as a competitor and additional option for phone, internet and television networks, said Stuart French, government and community affairs specialist at Shentel.

The company is working to install fiber optic cables along the borough's rights of way.

"When customers and citizens want service, they place an order with us and we tap off of that right of way construction and install it all the way to the side of their house to wherever they see fit," French said.

Carlisle's borough council authorized a cable franchise agreement with Shentel to bring the GloFiber network to town in April 2021, and French said construction began during the second or third quarter of last year. Since then, the company has passed more than 5,000 homes and French estimated that the majority of the system will be installed by the end of this year or the first quarter of next year.

“There really won’t be much maintenance work hopefully, pending any storm damage or anything unforeseen," he said. "Most of the backbone infrastructure, meaning everything noncustomer side of the network … shouldn’t need too much maintenance, if any at all."

Once the system is installed, construction will mainly focus on connecting customers' houses to the right of way lines. In terms of eventual replacement of the backbone infrastructure, French said fiber is the "gold standard in the telecommunications industry now," with a 30-plus year lifespan.

While Shentel is partnering with the borough to install the fiber optic cables, he said it's not a financial partnership, but rather a multimillion dollar investment from Shentel to offer the services.

"We’re very excited to be close to the end of construction in Carlisle, it’s been a great project," French said. "... We think it’s going to be a huge economic development benefit for the business community as well, so overall we’re excited to be up and Glo-ing in Carlisle."