Benefit concert in Carlisle to support organization fighting human trafficking

Pizza, beer and local music are coming together Aug. 21 to raise funds to fight human trafficking while building a sense of community.
“A Benefit Concert to Fight Human Trafficking” begins at 4:30 p.m. in the backyard of Seve-N-Dots Publik Pizza Place on 40 E. Louther St., Carlisle. The suggested donation to attend is $10, and those who want to attend should bring their own chair.
The lineup features artists Hot Jam Factory, Drew Cooke Project, Matt Wheeler (& Vintage Heart), the Gregorys, Evy Zee and Leah Wrenne.
“I want the people who show up for the music to be able to talk to the musicians and to the charity owners. Organic relationships are the things that build and last,” said Brett Rudder, the concert’s organizer.
It’s the fifth time Rudder has pulled together a handpicked slate of artists to benefit local nonprofits in the backyard of Seve-N-Dots. Previous concerts supported hurricane relief through Samaritan’s Purse as well as local organizations like Community CARES, Carlisle Area Family Life Center and Project SHARE.
This year’s event will benefit the Gray Samaritan. The Boiling Springs-based organization offers consulting, strategizing, training and other services to organizations and countries all over the world in the fight against human trafficking.
“I typically look for a few criteria when I do this: big problems and local action. Human trafficking is becoming a bit of a hot-button issue in our day, and a little research shows how widespread and how devastating it is,” Rudder said.
Because his father-in-law is also the founder of the Gray Samaritan, Rudder said he’s been able to see first-hand the danger and problems associated with human trafficking. At the same time, he’s seen the positive impact awareness and support have on fighting trafficking.
Even with his fundraising activity, Rudder said he’s more of a musician and promoter of local art. He listens to a variety of local artists and chooses the ones whose styles will mesh together well.
“I put a ton of work into the lineup and the design to make the event a legitimately good musical and artistic experience,” he said, adding that the lineup includes some of the best songwriters and performers in the state.
The idea of crafting community extends beyond bringing area bands together and raising funds for a local nonprofit. The event is held in the backyard of a local pizza shop with a local brewery, Burd’s Nest Brewing Co., serving craft beer specifically to “get the community involved in their community,” Rudder said.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.