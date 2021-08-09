Benefit concert in Carlisle to support organization fighting human trafficking

“I typically look for a few criteria when I do this: big problems and local action. Human trafficking is becoming a bit of a hot-button issue in our day, and a little research shows how widespread and how devastating it is,” Rudder said.

Because his father-in-law is also the founder of the Gray Samaritan, Rudder said he’s been able to see first-hand the danger and problems associated with human trafficking. At the same time, he’s seen the positive impact awareness and support have on fighting trafficking.

Even with his fundraising activity, Rudder said he’s more of a musician and promoter of local art. He listens to a variety of local artists and chooses the ones whose styles will mesh together well.

“I put a ton of work into the lineup and the design to make the event a legitimately good musical and artistic experience,” he said, adding that the lineup includes some of the best songwriters and performers in the state.

The idea of crafting community extends beyond bringing area bands together and raising funds for a local nonprofit. The event is held in the backyard of a local pizza shop with a local brewery, Burd’s Nest Brewing Co., serving craft beer specifically to “get the community involved in their community,” Rudder said.

