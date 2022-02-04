Behind the scenes: a look into the details behind Carlisle's UPMC Ice Art Fest

The buzz of a chainsaw could be heard from the Square in downtown Carlisle Friday afternoon, but all of the trees remain standing.

Instead the target was a large block of ice that would become the traditional UPMC ice throne at the sixth annual Ice Art Fest in Carlisle.

Each year, dozens of ice sculptures line the streets of Carlisle for the festival, and this year's 90 sculptures on display was no different. However, there's a lot that goes on behind the scenes of this chilly attraction to make it a success.

The event is planned by the Downtown Carlisle Association, which coordinates with Ice Concepts, the company that has constructed the sculptures all six years. According to Virginia Mauk, smaller sculptures are carved and transported from Ice Concepts' facilities in Hatfield. The larger ones, such as the throne, are constructed upon arrival.

Carlisle businesses design the sculptures and purchase them for display at the UPMC Ice Art Fest each year.

“They can pick whatever they want," Mauk said. "They come up with their ideas and the company works with the businesses to formulate their design … then they make it a reality.”

Ice Concepts owner Kevin Gregory said he usually receives a spreadsheet from the Downtown Carlisle Association with information about the businesses that are participating and the designs they'd like for their sculptures. Organization is key, as Ice Concepts does a variety of festivals and other events in Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey, he said.

“It comes down to about one festival per week throughout an eight or nine week period,” Gregory said.

He said that this year alone, Ice Concepts was doing nine festivals from the first week of January to the first week of March. Because so many people are involved, Gregory said planning for an event like Carlisle's Ice Art Fest starts about six months in advance and the actual creation of the sculptures begins several weeks before the event.

“We will start a project like this a month in advance and then continue to chip away at it as we’re doing other events and so forth," Gregory said. "I would say there’s probably a solid two weeks of work into it but it happens over four or five weeks' time.”

He said that the time it takes to create a sculpture depends on the individual piece.

"There’s anywhere from two hours to a half a day in some of the smaller ones and then ... we can spend at least a few days carving some of the larger ones," Gregory said.

After several years in the business, Gregory has seen the impact of events like this in the community.

"It’s fantastic," Gregory said. "It brings people downtown in a time when it’s probably normally pretty quiet down here, so it gives everybody a reason to come out. They shop in the stores and they dine in the restaurants and it just brings people in and it’s a great excuse to get out of the house and come to downtown Carlisle.”

He said he doesn't really have a favorite ice sculpture, but that out of the 90 in Carlisle, he was please with the way the UPMC ice throne turned out.

"I thought that looked pretty cool because it’s a real tribute to the town here of Carlisle," Gregory said.

Mauk also said the festival this year would feature a variety of interactive sculptures that serve as photo opportunities for visitors.

After his six years of working with the Downtown Carlisle Association to make the UPMC Ice Art Fest happen, Gregory has seen a lot of growth.

"It continues to get bigger and better every year, so we look forward to it next year as well,” he said.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

