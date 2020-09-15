'Be a Nevin': Carlisle celebrates the life, spirit of a downtown fixture

“Let us love. Let us live. Let us laugh like Nevin with reckless abandonment,” Davis said.

Sarah Taby, owner of Miss Ruth’s Time Bomb and one of the organizers of the memorial, said people try so often to achieve so much, but it was Lehman with his cognitive and physical disabilities and difficulty communicating who was able to change his town and the people in it. She encouraged others to follow in his footsteps.

“Just be a Nevin,” she said.

Ally Brehm, speaking for the staff at Fay’s Country Kitchen where Lehman started his day with a cup of coffee while he waited to greet each waitress “with his big, toothless grin,” said living like Lehman would honor him whether that’s by smiling at a stranger, putting on a blue wig, wearing a fun holiday outfit or “just being a nice human being.”

“He was a free spirit and a loving soul. He was judged beyond measure by those who didn’t know him, but yet that never seemed to bother him or never seemed to break him,” she said. “He was unapologetically himself every single day for 74 years.”

Over the years, different people in town invited Lehman into their homes for the holidays so he wouldn’t have to spend them alone.