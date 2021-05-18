Battalion chief at Naval Support Activity Center named chief of Carlisle Fire Department

Carlisle Borough will have a new fire chief starting on June 7.
Randy O’Donnell will replace current fire chief Jeff Snyder, who will retire at the end of May after 45 years in public service, including the past seven and a half years in Carlisle.
“Accepting this position is the dream of a lifetime,” O’Donnell said. “I appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of Carlisle and the members of the Carlisle Fire Department. I hope to create a vision for the department to adapt to an ever-changing fire service. Our ultimate goal is to provide a professional service to the community that they deserve and should expect.”
The chief serves as the principal liaison between Union Fire Company #1 and Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services and the borough’s staff and elected officials. The chief assumes command at all major fires and fire-related emergencies; plans, organizes and conducts boroughwide fire prevention programming; and serves as the borough’s emergency management coordinator, participating in local and regional emergency planning.
“On behalf of Carlisle Borough, we are extremely pleased to welcome Randy to our community. His passion for public service, collaborative spirit, and strong work ethic are highly regarded by his peers and the communities in which he has served,” said Borough Manager Susan Armstrong in a news release announcing the hiring. “Our organization and the community that we serve will undoubtedly benefit from Randy’s wealth of experience, broad skill set, and future contributions.”
O’Donnell’s career in fire service began at the West End Fire and Rescue Company of Shippensburg when he was nine years old. He moved up the ranks in multiple companies throughout the years, serving as sergeant, assistant fire chief, fire chief, assistant borough fire chief, and company president. He currently volunteers as the Shippensburg Borough fire chief, supervising three companies and 60 volunteer firefighters out of two stations.
Under his leadership, the department has standardized responses, operational and administrative policies, maintenance programs, training, and funding among the three companies.
Since 1987, O’Donnell has been working at the Naval Support Activity Fire and Emergency Services Department in Mechanicsburg, where he will retire as battalion chief on June 5. O’Donnell holds many professional certifications in emergency services, including fire fighter II, fire inspector II, confined space rescue technician, HAZMAT technician, EMT, and vehicle rescue technician.
In addition to his professional work and certifications, O’Donnell is a member of the Franklin County and Cumberland County Fire Chiefs’ Associations, working with the counties and public safety agencies. He also serves on the board of the Franklin County Public Safety Training Center, the Chambersburg Fire Department Hiring Board, and the Cumberland County Local Emergency Planning Committee.
