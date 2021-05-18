Battalion chief at Naval Support Activity Center named chief of Carlisle Fire Department

Carlisle Borough will have a new fire chief starting on June 7.

Randy O’Donnell will replace current fire chief Jeff Snyder, who will retire at the end of May after 45 years in public service, including the past seven and a half years in Carlisle.

“Accepting this position is the dream of a lifetime,” O’Donnell said. “I appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of Carlisle and the members of the Carlisle Fire Department. I hope to create a vision for the department to adapt to an ever-changing fire service. Our ultimate goal is to provide a professional service to the community that they deserve and should expect.”

The chief serves as the principal liaison between Union Fire Company #1 and Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services and the borough’s staff and elected officials. The chief assumes command at all major fires and fire-related emergencies; plans, organizes and conducts boroughwide fire prevention programming; and serves as the borough’s emergency management coordinator, participating in local and regional emergency planning.

