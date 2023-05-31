Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The three men accused of stealing nearly $4,000 worth of electrical equipment from Home Depot in Carlisle and starting multiple police pursuits were again denied bail in a preliminary hearing held on Wednesday afternoon.

Magisterial District Judge Jonathan R. Birbeck denied the Brooklyn-native trio bail, citing flight risk concerns. The three men were denied bail for the same reason following their arraignment.

Julien Fleury, 27, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, fleeing police, evading arrest and conspiracy retail theft, as well as misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person. Terrence Caton, 26, was charged with felony fleeing police, evading arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and conspiracy retail theft and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person. Latrell White, 22, was charged with felony evading arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and conspiracy retail theft.

On May 19, the trio attempted to flee from police after a suspected retail theft. Caton and White were taken into custody after crashing on Route 581 in the area of Carlisle Pike, while Fleury stole a Honda Pilot and started another pursuit. He crashed and was taken into custody in the area of Carlisle Pike and Silver Spring Road. Two troopers were injured in another crash on Carlisle Pike while responding to the incident.

The trio are also linked to a theft that took place at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Chambersburg at an earlier date. A separate search warrant led state police officers to find more presumably stolen electrical equipment in the trunk of Caton’s vehicle.

According to the testimony of Carlisle Police Department officer Zachary Sain, Caton was driving a Honda Civic at speeds higher than 100 mph for about 14 miles before Silver Spring Township officers deployed spike strips to induce the first crash. The vehicle was being chased by a Pennsylvania State Police unit and at least four Carlisle Police Department units.

Defense attorneys for all three defendants asked that the felony theft charges be dropped on account of hearsay, but all charges will proceed to the formal arraignment as presented. The formal hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 14.