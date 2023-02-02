Back Porch Brewing began just there, on Rod Harman's back porch.

Well, technically it began in his kitchen and migrated outside for more space (and perhaps less mess).

At 3 p.m. Friday though, the business will officially open its doors at 133 N. Hanover St., in Carlisle, a space Harman leased with long-time friend and Back Porch Brewing co-owner Tim Wickard in 2021.

"We're still friends after two years of renovations," Wickard joked.

Given the opportunity to describe the extensive renovation process to transform the building, which formerly housed Cumberland Valley Bible Book Service, into a fully functional brewery, Wickard used a single word: nightmare.

He and Harman completed the majority of the renovation work themselves, including digging a trench for sewer lines, pouring concrete, installing dry wall and painting ceilings, all while both worked full time at separate jobs.

"We have to balance how much time we spend at the brewery [and] we have to balance spending time with our families," Harman said. "So it's been quite a challenge."

Wickard said the most difficult part was bringing the space up to compliance with fire codes, specifically regarding the installation of a two-hour fire rated ceiling. It took eight months to find a suitable system, he said.

"I came into this project a little naïve, thinking, I'm just gonna throw up a couple of walls and put a bathroom in and a kitchen, and we're going to serve beer," Wickard said. "It just didn't work that way."

While the process extended beyond Back Porch Brewing's anticipated opening in November, Wickard and Harman wrapped up the building's finishing touches for code compliance last week, just in time to open.

Harman said he's always had a desire to open his own restaurant.

"I never thought it was gonna be like, this big. ... I was looking at something very small," he said. "But I've had a passion for craft beer, and got him (Tim) into the craft beer scene several years ago and I said, 'I would love to own my own brewery,' and he said, 'Let's go for it.'"

On the cusp of opening, Harman doesn't think it will sink in that Back Porch Brewing is open until the first customer walks through the door and drinks the first beer.

Having never managed a restaurant, Wickard said he's both nervous and excited.

"I'm excited to see the end result," he said. "You know, we've put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this place, and to see that first customer come through the door and hopefully to see every seat sat in, is ... it's just overwhelming."

Back Porch Brewing will have a limited food and drink menu for the first two weekends of February, featuring craft beer, including lagers, ales, stouts and porters and appetizers only. These include onion rings, fries, tater kegs and fried pickles. Beer for the first two weekends will cost $5.50 per pint or $9 for a flight of four.

The business will also operate on limited hours for the first two weekends and will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

On the third week of February, open hours will expand to include 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Food options down the road will include burgers, chicken sandwiches and pulled pork, or as Wickard described them, items you can grill on a back porch.

In the future, Back Porch Brewing also hopes to offer gluten-free beers, along with homemade sodas, sours and seltzers.

"We want to have something for everybody, but the main goal is to have plenty of beer for all beer drinkers," Wickard said.

