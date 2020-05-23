Back in the building: Carlisle church returned to services May 17

“It’s amazing. We’ve had probably three times as many people watching our stuff on Facebook and YouTube as we normally would have in the service,” he said.

Huston said the church was happy to continue in that mode for a while, but eventually started to think that church members were likely safer at the church where they could keep the facility clean and ensure social distancing than they were out at big box stores.

Around May 1, church leaders checked in with Rep. Barb Gleim to make sure it was legal for them to proceed with services and with North Middleton Township police to see if there would be any issues, Huston said. Having been given the green light, the church sent letters to its neighbors letting them know the church was reopening and what their protocols would be.

“We wanted to be proactive with that,” he said.

The first service back in their new building went well, and everyone was eager to return to the fellowship and worship at the new building.