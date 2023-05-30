Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Women's Auxiliary of the Salvation Army in Carlisle is collecting donations for its annual fabric sale, which will be held in October.

The auxiliary is looking for all types of fabrics, buttons and notions, and fabric should be new or unused and clean. No remnants or used fabric should be donated.

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army at 20 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle, no later than Sept. 30. The 21st annual fabric sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 and from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 14 in the chapel at the Salvation Army.

The auxiliary has raised more than $67,000 through this annual event over the last 20 years. The funds are used to support the programs and services of the Salvation Army, including My Brother's Table, Christmas activities, property repairs, office needs and furnishing school items for children.